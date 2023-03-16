Press Release

March 16, 2023 'KLABARZON Society' to hosts trade, housing forum in Laguna CITY OF CALAMBA - The 'KLABARZON Society' will host its second town hall meeting on public policy today, March 16, right at the heart of the City of Calamba in Laguna. KLABARZON Society convenor Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said the second town hall forum will focus on trade and housing, and how they could boost the efforts of local government units (LGUs). The said event will take place inside the historic Rizal Shrine and will be also graced by Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Ana Carolina and National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Joeben Tai, who are expected to conduct an in-depth talk with officials from different LGUs in Laguna on how can the said government agencies effectively respond to the needs of every localities in the said province. Aside from the two named officials, Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez, District Rep. Charisse Anne Hernandez, and Calamba City Mayor Roseller Rizal are expected to grace the said town hall forum. Last month, Tolentino spearheaded the creation of KLABARZON Society, a region-based organization which aims to enhance the overall welfare and socio-economic well-being of people living in Region-4A (Calabarzon). 'KLABARZON'--which stands for "Kabite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon" focuses on achieving economic growth, better quality of education, as well as the promotion of sustainable regional tourism, cultural heritage and environmental awareness and protection within the boundaries of the Southern Tagalog Region--considered as the cradle of Philippine Independence. Being the main convenor of KLABARZON Society, Senator Tolentino believes that since the organization's main goal is to achieve significant positive change for the country's biggest region, it is only befitting that its second event to be formally held at the birthplace of the country's national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal. KLABARZON will assist every respective local government units (LGUs) in the region in position itself as the premier growth center of the Philippines through the attainment of a peaceful, resilient, and inclusive system of good governance.