Press Release
March 17, 2023
CHIZ'S TWIN EDUCATION BILLS GET SENATE NOD ON SECOND READING
Senator Chiz Escudero's proposals calling for the prohibition of the "no permit, no exam" policy in educational institutions and the moratorium on student loan payment during disasters have been approved on second reading, a step that is expected to bring relief to thousands of students particularly those facing financial difficulties.
Senators gave their nod to Senate Bill No. 1359 or the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, and Senate Bill No. 1864 or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act during floor deliberations held last week.
Both measures are now up for third and final reading, according to Escudero, chair Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, after defending them during interpellations last March 14.
SB 1359 puts a stop to the "no permit, no exam" policy imposed by some educational institutions--a practice which Escudero has previously described as the "cruelest of fines."
Aside from banning the "no permit, no exam" rule, SB 1359 also prohibits the imposition of any policy that prevents students enrolled in public or private schools from taking examinations or any form of educational assessment for reasons of outstanding financial or property obligations such as unpaid tuition and other school fees.
Specifically, Section 6 of the proposed bill prohibits the following acts committed by any educational institutions:
SB 1864, on the other hand, allows a reprieve on the payment of what tertiary students financially owe their schools when these are within the jurisdiction of a national or a local declaration of a state of calamity.
The veteran legislator, however, stressed the measure is not "loan forgiveness" but a "payment freeze" as clearly stated in bill's Section 5.
SB 1864 covers loans incurred by qualified students enrolled in higher or technical-vocational education program, subject to the following conditions, among others:
