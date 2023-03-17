Press Release

March 17, 2023 Villar calls on public to avert fire incident AS the country observes the "Fire Prevention Month," Senator Cynthia A. Villar exhorted the public to do their role in preventing fires. "I believe that every individual should be early in identifying the causes of fires and avoiding its dangers rather than being fully dependent on our firefighters," stressed Villar. The senator was the Guest Speaker during the 2023 Fire Prevention Month with the theme- "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa" held at Villar SIPAG, C5 Extension road, Pulanglupa 1, Las Piñas City on March 16. Villar said that every year, the Villars together with Villar SIPAG in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) - Las Piñas, has been focussing on fire prevention. "It is indeed our goal to minimize fire incidents for the safety of our people. Due to this, we are continuously intensifying our efforts of fire prevention, especially during the Fire Prevention Month," said Villar. Villar related that they have been conducting activities to increase awareness of fires and ways to avoid them. For this year, fire marshalls, fire brigade members, barangay tanods and volunteers of participating barangays showed their speed, alertness and capability to respond and contain a fire during the Las Pinas Inter-Barangay Fire Olympics. The BFP also led a Fire Prevention Awareness Seminar wherein the public were taught first aid for fire victims and fire response demonstrations. Practical tips to guarantee safety and the appropriate response to a fire were also tackled. Although a fire may happen in any month of the year, she emphasized that statistics has shown there is higher incidence of fire every March at the start of the summer season. Based on data gathered, in the previous year of 2022, there were around 13,000 fire incidents nationwide. This year, for the first 2 months- from January 1 to end of February 2023, total of 1,984 fire incidents occured. This figure is 21% lower compared to the 2,520 fire incidents for the same period last year. But despite the decline in the number of fire incidents, Villar told the public they should always remain careful and watchful against fires. The month of March was declared as the "Fire Prevention Month" as early as 1966 by virtue of Proclamation No. 115-A. Villar: iwasan ang sunog Sa pag-obserba ng banss sa "Fire Prevention Month," nanawagan si Senator Cynthia A. Villar sa publiko na gawin ang dapat para maiwasan ang sunog. "I believe that every individual should be early in identifying the causes of fires and avoiding its dangers rather than being fully dependent on our firefighters," giit ni Villar. Guest Speaker ang senador sa 2023 Fire Prevention Month na may temang - "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa" na ginanap sa Villar SIPAG, C5 Extension Road, Pulanglupa 1, Las Piñas City noong March 16. Ipinahayag ni Villar na kada taon, tinututukan nila ang fire prevention kasama ang Villar SIPAG sa pakikipagtulungan ng Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) - Las Piñas. "It is indeed our goal to minimize fire incidents for the safety of our people. Due to this, we are continuously intensifying our efforts of fire prevention especially during the Fire Prevention Month," ani Villar. Sinabi ni Villar na nagsasagawa sila ng mga aktibidades para paigtingin ang kamulatan ng publiko tungkol sa sunog at sa pag-iwas dito. Sa taong ito, ipinakita ng fire marshalls, fire brigade members, barangay tanods at volunteers mula sa mga lumahok na barangay, sa idinaos na Las Pinas Inter-Barangay Fire Olympics, ang kanilang bilis, alerto at kapasidad sa pagtugon at pagpatay sa sunog. Pinangunahan din ng BFP ang Fire Prevention Awareness Seminar kung saan tinuruan ang publiko ng first aid sa biktima ng sunog at fire response demonstrations. Tinalakay din ang practical tips upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan at tamang gawain kapag may sunog. "Although a fire may happen in any month of the year, statistics has shown there is higher incidence of fire every March at the start of the summer season," sabi pa ni Villar. Base sa mga nakalap na data, may 13,000 sunog noong 2022 sa buong bansa. Sa unang dalawang buwan ng taong kasalukuyan , 1,984 ang sunog. Mas mababa ito ng 21% kumpara sa 2,520 sunog ng parehong buwan noong 2022. "Despite the decline in the number of fire incidents, the public should always remain careful and watchful against fires," ayon kay Villar. Idineklara ang Marso na "Fire Prevention Month" noong as 1966 sa bisa ng Proclamation. 115-A.