Press Release

March 19, 2023 Jinggoy joins Senate colleagues in commending Dolly de Leon's successes in global film circuit SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada joined Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution commending and congratulating actress Dolly Earnshaw de Leon for winning acting trophies from various international award-giving bodies, scoring historic nominations, and her successes in the global film circuit. "Her triumph opens doors for many gifted Filipino actors and creative workers to be noticed and represented internationally and proves that Filipino talent is truly world-class. Her phenomenal success brings immense honor and pride to the country, and deserves commendation from the Senate," Estrada said in filing Senate Resolution No. 550. De Leon's standout performance in the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winning satirical black comedy film, "Triangle of Sadness" by Swedish director Ruben ?stlund won her Best Supporting Performance in the 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA) and the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 10th annual Middleburg Film Festival. She also bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award from the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden's leading film awards which have been presented since 1964, and the Best Supporting Actress trophy from the North Dakota Film Society. De Leon's role as Abigail, a toilet cleaner of a luxury yacht who emerged as the leader of a group of survivors of a shipwreck was likewise widely acclaimed and praised by film critics worldwide. The seasoned movie, theater, and television actress likewise earned a historic nomination last December in the 80th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture category, the first Filipino ever to nab an acting nod from the Golden Globes. Early this year, De Leon again made history when she secured a nomination from the 76th British Academy Film Awards. The feat marked the first time that a Filipino actor was nominated in the major acting category of the BAFTA or the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The prestigious event honors remarkable achievements in British and international contributions to film. She also received notable acting nominations from numerous award-giving bodies including the US National Society of Film Critics, UK Film Critics Association, London Film Critics Circle, International Cinephile Society Awards, San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle, Online Association of Female Film Critics, among others. "With her 30 years of experience, dedication to the craft, perseverance, and excellent body of work, De Leon is now being recognized and celebrated as one of the greatest actors today and worthy of recognition from the Senate as her exemplary achievements brought honor and pride to the country," Estrada said. Jinggoy kahanay ng mga senador sa pagpuri sa mga tagumpay ni Dolly de Leon sa global film circuit KABILANG si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sa mga senador na naghain ng resolusyon na kinikilala at pinupuri ang aktres na si Dolly Earnshaw de Leon sa pagkapanalo ng acting trophies mula sa iba't ibang international award-giving bodies, mga makasaysayang nominasyon at iba pang mga tagumpay sa global film circuit. "Ang kanyang tagumpay ay nagbibigay daan sa marami nating mahuhusay na Pilipinong aktor na mapansin ang world-class na talento sa pagganap sa pelikula. Ang kanyang kahanga-hangang tagumpay ay malaking karangalan na karapat-dapat ipagmalaki at papurihan ng Senado," sabi ni Estrada sa kanyang inihaing Senate Resolution No. 550. Ang natatanging pagganap ni De Leon sa itinanghal na 2022 Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or award, ang "Triangle of Sadness" na isang satirical black comedy film ng Swedish director Ruben ?stlund ay nagpanalo sa kanya ng Best Supporting Performance sa 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA) at Breakthrough Performance Award sa ika-10 taunang Middleburg Film Festival. Nabigyan rin siya ng parangal na Best Actress in a Supporting Role mula sa Guldbagge Awards, nangungunang film award ng Sweden mula pa noong 1964, at ang Best Supporting Actress trophy mula sa North Dakota Film Society. Sa kanyang pagganap bilang si Abigail, isang toilet cleaner ng luxury yacht na kalaunan ay nagsilbing lider ng grupo na nakaligtas sa pagkalubog nito ay pinapurihan rin siya ng mga kritiko ng pelikula sa buong mundo. Nakamit rin ng batikang artista sa pelikula, teatro at telebisyon ang makasaysayang nominasyon na Best Performance by an actress in a supporting role in any Motion Picture noong Disyembre sa isinagawang 80th Golden Globe Awards. Siya ang kauna-unahang Pilipino na binigyan ng pagkilala ng Golden Globes. Sa unang bahagi ng taong ito, muling gumawa ng kasaysayan si De Leon nang makakuha siya ng nominasyon mula sa 76th British Academy Film Awards. Ito ang unang pagkakataon na ang isang Pilipinong aktor ay hinirang sa major acting category ng BAFTA o ang British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Umani rin siya ng acting nominations mula sa iba pang award-giving bodies kabilang na ang US National Society of Film Critics, UK Film Critics Association, London Film Critics Circle, International Cinephile Society Awards, San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle, Online Association of Female Film Critics, at marami pang iba. "Ang tatlong dekadang karanasan, dedikasyon sa piniling kasanayan, tiyaga at mahusay na pagganap ni De Leon ay binibigyan na ngayon ng pagkilala at siya ay itinuturing na isa sa mga pinakamahusay sa hanay ng mga aktor. Kaya karapat-dapat na bigyan ng pagkilala at ipagmalaki ng Senado ang kapuri-puri niyang tagumpay na nagbibigay rin ng karangalan sa bansa," ani Estrada.