STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON DEPLOYING WOMEN POLICE OFFICERS ON PNP FRONT DESKS

Laging nakakabuti na magdagdag tayo ng kababaihan sa kahit anong organisasyon, lalo na sa ating kapulisan na alam nating male-dominated. Sana nga lang ay hindi i-"type cast" o limitahan ng posisyong "customer relations" ang ating mga babaeng pulis.

Hindi ba't babaeng agent ang nakahuli sa tinawag na "world's worst pedophile"? Patunay na kayang-kaya ng mga babaeng law enforcer na maging lider, intelligence officers, even ground commanders, in the line of fire. Women's proficiencies go beyond the desk.

Women can excel in many roles if given the chance. And I still look forward to the first woman PNP chief.

I also hope that women already in the police force can help steer the PNP towards a more humane, inclusive, and rights-based standard of conduct. Tulong-tulong tayong mga babae.

*****

Context: https://mb.com.ph/2023/3/17/why-okubo-wants-to-replace-desk-officers-in-ncr-police-stations-with-female-cops

https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1744929/metro-policewomen-to-do-front-desk-duty-as-customer-relations-officers