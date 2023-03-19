Poe on NCRPO women cops at front desks

Creating a dedicated space for women as front desk officers could be a potential solution to the underreporting and under-recording especially of gender-based violence.

We know women to be more compassionate and more approachable, yet tough and determined.

This should not stop the NCRPO, however, from continuously exerting efforts to make the male members of the police force more gender-sensitive.

At the end of the day, good cops - female or male - will bolster the faith of people in the justice system and close the gap between communities and the police.