Press Release

March 20, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

(Proposed Senate Resolution No. 429) Mr. President, I rise today to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 429, congratulating the nineteen Filipino students who were awarded gold medals at the World International Mathematical Olympiad. Napakabigat na competition ito, Mr. President. "Mathematical" na, "world" pa. There is an online article entitled "Why Filipino Students Hate Math." The word is not even 'dislike,' Mr. President. The word used in the article is 'hate.' Kinamumuhian ng maraming mag-aaral ang matematika. Maraming estudyante ang nahihirapan sa math. Kasama na ako do'n, Mr. President, sa mga estudyante na 'yon. You know, when I enrolled at the Mindanao State University, 'yung aking kurso na in-enroll, kasi naging scholar ako no'n, Mr. President, I was Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. After the first semester, hirap na hirap ako sa Math 17. Parang almost pasang awa, tres 'yung nakuha ko. So, realizing that I will not be able to maintain the required average grade in order for me to maintain my scholarship, I decided to shift to another course na walang Mathematics, 'yung BS Public Administration, Mr. President. Walang Math. Kaya humahanga talaga ako sa mga bata na ito kaya napilitan talaga akong mag-co-sponsor sa kanilang galing. Among the reasons identified in the article is the pressure and anxiety that envelope the teaching of Math, and it is also this pressure and anxiety that gets handed down - from parents, teachers, down to our children and their students. Sa tingin ko, Mr. President, marami sa mga kabataan ay natatakot sa math dahil natatakot silang magkamali. Marahil, naranasan nilang mapahiya, o mapagalitan, dahil nagkamali sila. I think it is in this space, of being open to making mistakes, that our children can begin to learn to love Mathematics. Kapag nakita nila na ang pagkakamali ay bahagi ng pagkatuto, at kapag nakita nila ang kahalagahan ng math lalo na pagdating sa problem-solving, mas maiiintindihan din nila na ang galing sa math ay nasusukat sa kakayahan ng isang taong tanggapin ang pagkakamali, at mas pagbutihin na ang gawain sa susunod na pagkakataon. Mr. President, sina Alexandra Gochian, Harvey Dolar, Mateo Espocia, Caiser Chua So, Skyler Ioan Uy, Linaiah Flores, Lourd Grey Latido, Liam Spark Palarca, Lineth Mikaela Muldez, Agatha Maria Nunag, Skyler Ycaruz Flores, Zac Andre De Lara, Jenelle Nyka Lee, Princess Abbey Aquino, Arwin Peter Castro, Evan Justin Panergo, Matt Raymond Ayento, Matthew Charles Carpio, at Rey Stephen Chua - nawa'y magsilbi silang mabuting halimbawa sa lahat ng kabataang Pinoy. Hindi lamang dahil sa mga gold medal nila, o dahil magaling sila sa Math. Kundi dahil gumaling sila sa Math, dahil din ginusto nilang matuto. In the end, Mr. President, I look forward to the day when Filipino students will no longer hate Math for being difficult, but will instead love it for never failing to pose a challenge. Thank you, Mr. President, at congratulations sa inyo, mga anak. Congratulations.