REVILLA ELATED AS ACROSS-THE-BOARD WAGE HIKE GAINS HEADWAY

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today expressed elation that a legislated nationwide across-the-board wage hike is gaining ground in both Houses of Congress, with no less than Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri shepherding the passage of a P150 peso increase in the daily wages of workers in the private sector.

Revilla has been filing bills for legislated wage increases since his first term in the Senate. According to Senate records, he filed SBN2179 for the 14th Congress; SBN1981 in the 15th Congress; SBN937 in 16th Congress; SBN71 in the 18th Congress; and SBN2018 in the 19th Congress. He was the lone author in the 16th and 18th Congresses and has filed a proposal this Congress with Zubiri filing his own version of the measure.

"Sa haba man ng prusisyon, sa simbahan din ang tuloy. Ako po ay lubos na natutuwa at nagpapasalamat kay SP Zubiri at sa mga kasamahan natin sa Kongreso na ngayon, nagkakalinaw na itong dekada na nating ipinaglalaban," the veteran lawmaker shared. "Our workers are the backbone of our economy. Kung hindi dahil sa kanilang kasipagan at dedikadong pagtatrabaho, hindi aandar ang mga negosyo at industriya, hindi lalago ang ekonomiya. Utang natin sa kanila kung ano man ang tinatamasang pag-unlad ng bayan ngayon," he explained.

While the solon realizes that a balancing of interests will need to be had, Revilla expressed his optimism that with the support of the Senate's leadership, the legislated increase in wages will be approved. "It is important that we have a living wage. Matagal na itong inaasam ng ating mga manggagawa. I am optimistic," he ended.