Tolentino wants manhunt vs physician who refused to treat Salilig

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a manhunt operation against a medical physician who was reportedly present during the supposedly initiation rites that killed Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

During Monday's inquiry of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Tolentino, panel chair, bared that according to the submitted affidavit of Ralph Benjamin Tan a.k.a. "Scottie," a certain doctor who was supposedly in attendance during Salilig's welcoming rites had refused to aid the victim when he was already fighting for his life following the severe injuries the victim suffered during his initiation rites.

"Yung isang suspect nagsalita siya na mayroong isa silang kasamahan na may pinsang doktor na nandoon na--noong naghihingalo na halos si Matthew ay hiningian ng tulong subalit yung doktor hindi tumulong," said Tolentino.

Tan is one of those five suspects who voluntarily surrendered to the authorities following the discovery of Salilig's decomposing body along Barangay Malagasang in Imus City, Cavite last February.

Tolentino stressed that the NBI should look into the said doctor since the medical practitioner is criminally liable for refusing to perform his sworn duty under the doctor's Hippocratic Oath.

"Sinabi ko sa NBI at kapulisan, try to identify the doctor who failed to render medical assistance kasi violation iyon sa kanyang sinumpaang tungkulin. Kapag na identify iyon, dapat kasuhan din iyon," the senator explained.

"Mabibigat ang kaso noon. So kailangan lumabas yun, kasi kung tumulong iyon baka buhay pa si Matthew," he added.