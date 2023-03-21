Press Release

March 21, 2023 Villanueva lauds passage of bills that promote job generation and protect students' welfare Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva lauds the passage of measures on third and final reading in the Senate which aim to promote job generation and protect students' welfare. "We thank our colleagues for taking part in the passage of these measures which will make a big impact in the labor sector and improve the education system in the country," the Majority leader said. With 22 affirmative votes, 0 negative votes and 0 abstention, the upper chamber passed Senate Bill No. 1594 or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act of 2023 which was sponsored by Senator Mark Villar. "The passage of the OTOP Act of 2023 is a big step towards promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector which makes a big chunk of the business enterprises in the country," Villanueva, co-author and co-sponsor of the bill, said. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, 99.58% of all business enterprises in the country are MSMEs, accounting for 5.46 million jobs in 2021 alone. The Majority Leader also said that through the institutionalization of the program, support to MSMEs will promote domestic trade and exports, generate jobs, and promote the local tourism sector. The bill aims to provide assistance packages to MSMEs, including, but not limited to, product development, capacity building, standards and market compliance, and market access and promotion. Senate Bill No. 1359 or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act and Senate Bill No. 1864 or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters & Emergencies Act which were both sponsored by Senator Chiz Escudero were also passed by the Senate on third and final reading with 22 affirmative votes, 0 negative votes and 0 abstention. Villanueva, co-author of both measures and Commissioner of EDCOM 2 said that the bills' passage will ensure that students will not be deprived of their right to quality education because of poverty or other forces beyond their control. Meanwhile, the Senate also passed Senate Bill No 1841 or the Cultural Mapping bill and thirteen local bills which aim to strengthen the education system in the country. Villanueva, pinuri ang pagpasa ng mga panukala para sa job creation at student welfare Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ang pagpasa sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng mga panukalang batas sa Senado na magsusulong ng job creation o ang paglikha ng trabaho at student welfare o ang kapakanan ng mga estudyante. "We thank our colleagues for taking part in the passage of these measures which will make a big impact in the labor sector and improve the education system in the country," pahayag ni Villanueva. Sa bilang na 22 affirmative votes, inaprubahan ng upper chamber ang Senate Bill No. 1594 o ang "One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act of 2023" na inisponsoran ni Senador Mark Villar. "The passage of the OTOP Act of 2023 is a big step towards promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector which makes a big chunk of the business enterprises in the country," sabi ni Villanueva, co-author at co-sponsor ng panukala. Ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority, 99.58% ng lahat ng business enterprises sa bansa ay kabilang sa Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), na nagbigay ng 5.46 milyong trabaho noong taong 2021. Sinabi rin ng Majority Leader na ang pagiging institusyunal o permanente ng programa ay magbibigay ng mas malaking suporta sa mga MSMEs at makatutulong din sa domestic trade o lokal na kalakalan, eksportasyon o ang pagluluwas ng mga kalakal sa ibang bansa, paglikha ng trabaho, at gayundin ang pagpapalakas ng sektor ng turismo. Maliban sa mga nabanggit, layunin din ng panukala na magbigay ng assistance packages para sa mga MSMEs tulad ng product development, capacity building, standards and market compliance, market access and promotion, at iba pa. Inaprubahan din sa Senado sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang Senate Bill No. 1359 o ang "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act" at ang Senate Bill No. 1864 o ang "Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act" na parehong inisponsoran ni Senador Chiz Escudero. Sabi ni Villanueva, co-author ng parehong panukala at Commissioner ng EDCOM 2, ang pagpasa ng mga panukalang ito ay magbibigay katiyakan sa mga estudyante na hindi hadlang ang kahirapan o kakulangang pampinansyal para makakuha sila ng de-kalidad na edukasyon. Samantala, ipinasa din sa Senado nitong Lunes ang Senate Bill No 1841 o Cultural Mapping bill at 13 iba pang local bills na magpapalakas sa education system sa bansa.