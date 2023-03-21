CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

(Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 9)

Mr. President, I rise once again, this time to co-sponsor Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 9, granting consent to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, to accept the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Biodiversity Heroes Award, conferred upon her by the ASEAN.

May isang awitin po ang bandang Asin na ang pamagat ay Masdan Mo Ang Kapaligiran. "Lahat ng bagay na narito sa lupa, biyayang galing sa Diyos kahit no'ng ika'y wala pa. Ingatan natin at 'wag nang sirain pa, 'pagkat pag Kanyang binawi, tayo'y mawawala na." This song was written and performed many years ago, Mr. President, way back when I was still around 16 years old, and yet, its message still rings true.

Environmentally, we stand at a very precarious position. On one hand, the Philippines can still boast of being a biological storehouse, being home to what may be considered the greatest concentration of unique species per unit area in the whole world.[1] On the other hand, we are also quick to threaten this biodiversity, with our pollution, trafficking, and unsustainable practices.

I said it in the previous speech, and allow me to repeat, Mr. President: thank God for the leadership of Senator Loren Legarda. Today what we truly need is a leader who will fight for the preservation, conservation, and enrichment of our natural resources. Tunay na naisapuso ni Senator Loren na ang lahat ng mayroon tayo ay biyaya ng Diyos sa atin, kaya nararapat lamang na ating pangalagaan.

With that, Mr. President, I humbly congratulate Senator Loren on this well-deserved Biodiversity Hero award, and I wish that more leaders will follow her lead. Thank you, Mr. President.

[1] Retrieved from: https://expeditions.fieldmuseum.org/island-mammals/philippine-biodiversity. Retrieved on March 21, 2023.