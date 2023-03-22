Press Release

March 22, 2023 Bill protecting rights, promoting welfare of caregivers in PH reaches Senate plenary SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sponsored on Wednesday the bill seeking to institute policies protecting the rights and promoting the welfare of persons in the caregiving industry in the country. In endorsing the approval of the proposed Caregivers' Welfare Act, Estrada, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, laid down an array of benefits and policies to professionalize caregiving as a career. The measure will cover all those who are in the actual practice of caregiving - professional health care providers who are license holders, graduates of caregiving courses or any allied healthcare course, and those who have been certified as competent by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). "We need to create a favorable working environment conducive and supportive to the welfare and interests of our caregivers. We are trying to establish an alternative choice for our caregivers where they are not forced to work overseas, endure the pain of being away from their families and loved ones, and take the many risks of working and living abroad," Estrada, an advocate of labor and employment rights, said. The consolidated version of the bill provides guidelines for the preparation and execution of employment contracts, submission of pre-employment requirements, non-diminution of benefits, protection from unjust termination of service, protection of those hired through private employment agencies, settlement of disputes, duties of caregivers and the basic necessities that their employers should provide them. In compliance with the basic standards provided under the Labor Code, Estrada said caregivers will have a minimum of eight hours of work, and work rendered in excess will be paid as overtime. To avoid possible overlap of functions, the proposed legislation defines the respective duties of caregivers and kasambahays. "If a kasambahay is doing a caregiving function, but does not possess a National Certificate II for caregiving issued by TESDA, then he or she should be paid as kasambahay. Unless of course, the employer would want to pay him or her a much bigger pay," said Estrada, the "Father of the Batas Kasambahay." The senator said the bill likewise provides for the grant of 13th-month pay, entitlement to the annual service incentive leave of at least five days with pay, and benefits of SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG. "As we recognize and act on the need to protect the rights of our caregivers towards decent employment and income, we adhere to a policy of protecting caregivers against abuse, harassment, violence, and economic exploitation," Estrada said in his sponsorship speech. "With the passage of our Caregivers' Welfare Act, we give due recognition to the important role of our caregivers in national development. Panahon na po upang alagaan natin ang ating mga tagapag-alaga at maprotektahan ang sektor ng ating mga caregivers," he added. Panukalang Caregivers' Welfare Act, isinalang na sa plenaryo ng Senado ISINUMITE na ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sa plenaryo ang panukalang batas na naglalayong magtatag ng mga patakarang magbibigay proteksyon sa mga karapatan at magtataguyod ng karapatan ng mga nasa industriya ng caregiving sa bansa. Sa kanyang pag-endorso para aprubahan ang panukalang Caregivers' Welfare Act, inilatag ni Estrada ang mga benepisyo at patakaran na magbibigay daan para i-professionalize ang caregiving bilang isang karera. Ayon sa chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, sasaklawin ng panukala ang mga nasa aktwal na propesyon ng pangangalaga - ang mga lisensyadong professional health care providers, mga nakapagtapos ng caregiving courses o anumang kaalyadong kurso at ang mga na-certify ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) na may kakayahan sa propesyong ito. "Kailangan nating itaguyod ang pagkakaroon ng favorable working environment na makakatulong at susuporta sa kapakanan at interes ng ating mga caregivers. Sinisikap natin na mabigyan sila ng alternatibong pagpipilian ng trabaho upang hindi na sila mapilitan na mangibang bansa at tiisin ang hirap na mawalay sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay at ilagay sa panganib ang sarili habang naninirahan sa ibang bansa," ani Estrada na tagapagtaguyod ng mga karapatan sa paggawa at employment rights. Sa consolidated version ng nasabing panukala, nakasaad dito ang mga patnubay para sa pagbabalangkas at pagpapatupad ng mga employment contract, pagsusumite ng mga pre-employment requirements, non-diminution of benefits, proteksyon mula sa hindi makatarungang pagtatapos ng serbisyo, proteksyon ng mga namamasukan mula sa mga pribadong employment agencies, settlement of disputes, tungkulin ng mga caregivers at mga pangunahing pangangailangan na dapat ibigay sa kanila ng kanilang mga employer. Bilang pagtugon sa mga pangunahing pamantayan na nakasaad sa Labor Code, ang mga caregiver ay magkakaroon ng minimum na walong oras na trabaho at ang lalampas na bilang ng oras ng pagtatrabaho ay babayaran bilang overtime, ani Estrada. Upang maiwasan ang posibleng overlap ng mga tungkulin, nakasaad sa panukalang batas ang malinaw na pagtatakda ng mga tungkulin para sa mga caregiver at kasambahay. "Kung ang isang kasambahay ay gumagawa ng tungkulin ng caregiver ngunit wala syang kaukulang National Certificate II na iniisyu ng TESDA, ang karampatang sahod niya ay dapat katumbas sa kasambahay maliban na lang kung gugustuhin ng employer na bigyan ng mas mataas na pasahod," sabi ni Estrada, ang tinaguriang "Ama ng Batas Kasambahay." Sinabi ng senador na nakasaad din sa panukalang batas ang pagbibigay ng 13th-month pay, karapatan sa pagkakaroon ng annual service incentive leave na hindi bababa sa limang araw na may bayad at mga benepisyo ng SSS, PhilHealth, at Pag-IBIG. "Sa ating pagtataguyod na mabigyan ng proteksyon ang mga karapatan ng mga caregiver at maisulong ang pagkakaroon nila ng disenteng trabaho at kita, tumutugon din tayo sa patakaran na magsisiguro ng kanilang proteksyon laban sa pang-aabuso, harassment, karahasan at economic exploitation," sabi ni Estrada sa kanyang sponsorship speech. "Sa pagpasa ng Caregivers' Welfare Act, binibigyan natin ng pagkilala ang mahalagang papel na ginagampanan ng mga caregiver sa pambansang kaunlaran. Panahon na po upang alagaan natin ang ating mga tagapag-alaga at maprotektahan ang sektor ng ating mga caregivers," aniya.