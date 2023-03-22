Poe on PAGCOR

It's high time for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to break up its dual role as operator and regulator of the gaming sector.

We have seen how its conflicting functions have resulted in its failure to do due diligence in the operations of POGOs and e-sabong, which have ushered in crimes and other social ills.

While there is no disputing the fact that government needs revenues, generating and maximizing profits are better left to a separate agency, if not the private sector.

PAGCOR can train its sights to guarantee a level playing field among industry players, prevent illegal activities and ensure the people's welfare is protected from potential social harm.