Press Release

March 22, 2023 Villanueva alarmed over reports of 11M families with no access to clean water On World Water Day, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva is alarmed by the high number of Filipino families with no access to safe and clean water. Villanueva made the remark after the National Water Resource Board (NWRB) reported that 11 million families lack access to clean water in the Philippines which accounts to 41.6% of the 26,393,906 total number of Filipino families. "It's such a sad reality that almost half of the total number of Filipino families do not have access to clean water due to lack of supply and sanitation," he said. Villanueva filed Senate Bill No. 1048 or the Safe Drinking Water Act which seeks to require water service providers to submit a water safety plan and conduct over-all examination of water quality every two months and obtain permits and certifications such as Certificate of potability of drinking water. "It is imperative that the government takes an active role in ensuring that every Filipino has safe and potable water by having a comprehensive management program on water safety planning," the Majority Leader said. To ensure the preservation, management and utilization of the country's water resources, Villanueva also filed Senate Bill No. 2013 or the "National Water Act" which seeks to establish a national framework for water resource management and the creation of the Department of Water Resources and the Water Regulatory Commission. The creation of the Department of Water Resources is one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration mentioned during the President's first State of the Nation Address. "For an archipelagic country with abundant water resources, we need a sole government body which is focused on water resource management and will also strengthen the implementation of water-related laws to improve coordination among regulatory bodies," he said. The United Nations declared March 22 of every year since 1993 as World Water Day to raise awareness of the 2 billion people living without access to clean water. 11M Pamilyang Pinoy walang access sa malinis na tubig, nakakabahala - Villanueva Sa paggunita ng World Water Day ngayong Marso 22, nagpahayag ng pangamba si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sa mataas na bilang ng pamilyang Pinoy na walang access sa ligtas at malinis na tubig. Ginawa ni Villanueva ang pahayag matapos iulat ng National Water Resource Board (NWRB) na 11 milyong pamilya ang walang access sa malinis na tubig sa Pilipinas na bumubuo sa 41.6% ng 26,393,906 na kabuuhang bilang ng pamilyang Pilipino sa bansa. "It's such a sad reality that almost half of the total number of Filipino families do not have access to clean water due to lack of supply and sanitation," sabi ni Villanueva. Inihain ni Villanueva ang Senate Bill No. 1048 o Safe Drinking Water Act na naglalayong obligahin ang mga water service provider na magsumite ng water safety plan at magsagawa ng over-all examination sa kalidad ng tubig kada dalawang buwan at kumuha ng permit at certifications tulad ng Certificate of Potability of drinking water. "It is imperative that the government takes an active role in ensuring that every Filipino has safe and potable water by having a comprehensive management program on water safety planning," ayon sa Majority Leader. Para matiyak ang preservation, management at utilization ng water resources ng bansa, inihain din ni Villanueva ang Senate Bill No. 2013 o "National Water Act" na naglalayong bumuo ng national framework para sa water resource management. Layunin din nitong magtatag ng Department of Water Resources at Water Regulatory Commission. Ang panukalang Department of Water Resources ay isa sa sa mga priority measure ng administrasyon na nabanggit ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa kanyang unang State of the Nation Address. "For an archipelagic country with abundant water resources, we need a sole government body which is focused on water resource management and will also strengthen the implementation of water-related laws to improve coordination among regulatory bodies," sabi ni Villanueva. Idineklara ng United Nations ang Marso 22 ng kada taon, na nagsimula noong 1993, bilang World Water Day para tumaas ang kamalayan na mayroong dalawang bilyong tao sa buong mundo ang hindi nakakagamit ng malinis na tubig.