Press Release

March 23, 2023 SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN'S AMBUSH INTERVIEW ON PHARMALLY, POGO AND CHA-CHA Q: On Ombudsman's suspension order vs officials involved in Pharmally scandal SEN. WIN: I haven't read the actual decision, nabasa ko lang yung news report and first of all I would like to congratulate Senator Gordon and Senator Risa, they initiated the filing of the case in the Ombudsman so bigyan natin sila ng credit dahil talagang pinag-aralan nila ang kaso at nakita nila ang mga sangkot dito sa anomalya.Tama sila, dahil ang Ombudsman ay sinang-ayunan ang kanilang case. Q: Sen. Risa was saying she feels a formal vindication... SEN.WIN: Yes, correct. Q: Hindi lumusot sa Senate ang Blue ribbon committee report before... SEN. WIN: Correct, correct so vindication that's why pinasasalamatan ko si Senator Risa and Senator Gordon, silang dalawa ang nag-file ng case at tinuloy nila kahit na hindi nakakuha ng signatures dito at nagkulang na rin ng time so malaking mensahe yan sa mga nag-corrupt at nagnakaw nung panahon ng pandemya. Matatandaan nating panahon ng pangangailangan at pandemya yun pero may mga tao pa rin na sinamantala ang sitwasyon. Q: Did you sign the committee report? SEN.WIN: No, hindi ako nag-sign. Q: Dahil doon ho sa involvement ni former President Duterte? Are you convinced other officials really need suspension? SEN.WIN: Yes, I agree doon sa others. In my conversation with the other senators, ang aking posisyon doon sa mga sangkot sa Pharmally at sa PS-DBM, especially sa PS-DBM at sa mga supplier dahil yung company undercapitalized kaya dapat silang kasuhan. Q:Do you have any regrets for not signing it? SEN.WIN: Yung ganitong mga investigation, maraming components yan, some of the components I agree, some of the components I do not agree at kaya overall hindi natin pinirmahan. But doon sa component na sangkot si Christopher Lao, sangkot ang ibang PS-DBM, I agree doon sa component na yun. Q: Sir why didn't you sign tulad ng iba na will interpellate? SEN.WIN: Wala nang time nun eh. If I remember it's also lack of material time kasi after the elections na umikot yun, so hindi na rin umabot sa ganung punto. Q: Will you agree with the plan of Senator Hontiveros to continue the Pharmally investigation? SEN.WIN: I agree, lalo na ngayon na merong strong case as evidenced by the filing of the Ombudsman. Dapat i-pursue at tignang mabuti dahil ang ibang mga personalities doon nagtatrabaho pa sa gobyerno na dapat hindi na sa gobyerno nagtatrabaho. Q: Anong aspect ng issue dapat tignan? SEN.WIN: I think without reading the actual decision nakikita ko doon yung parusa, yung penalty na dapat ipataw doon sa mga gumawa. Ito kasi suspension lang. So we need to pursue pa para malaman natin who's accountable, sino ang may kagagawan nito at ultimately matanggal sa trabaho o makulong. Q: (inaudible) SEN. WIN: I think pursuing the investigation more than, I think that's the appropriate word. POGO Q: Sir, same case ang nangyari po ba sa POGO naman po na committee report na wala tayong number ng senators na nag-sign kaya tayo umabot sa chairman's report lang sa last day? SEN.WIN: The committee report tuloy-tuloy yan. In fact, pinapaikot pa rin namin ang committee report.Yung Chairman's report is the report from the committee report so wala siyang kaibahan. So kung ano ang sinabi ko kahapon yun din ang laman ng committee report. Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpipirma ng committee report so hindi sa walang signature, kundi tuloy tuloy ang pagpipirma. Q: May mga senators ba na nag-commit na pipirma? SEN.WIN: Kaya tayo nagbigay ng chairman's report para malaman ng lahat at ma-visualize nila ang laman ng chairman's report. So that's the objective to keep the plenary, to keep the body abreast kung ano ang mga nangyayari sa investigation natin at dahil nag-ooperate pa ang POGO ngayon, tuloy-tuloy ang aming investigation dahil maraming lumalabas na mga issues at tuloy-tuloy ang aming investigation. Q: And after po ng speech nyo last night, meron na bang lumapit sa inyo na nagsabi sa inyo na at least ngayon nakita na nilang malinaw ang laman ng report, nag-commit na sumusuporta sa report nyo? SEN. WIN: Pinag-uusapan namin. Q:Sir, tama ba December nyo natapos ang Committee report. SEN. WIN: Actually tuloy tuloy ang committee report na pinapaikot namin. In fact, if you remember nung December may committee report kami, inupdate namin yun and then may lumalabas pa like for example, yung third party auditor, so inupdate namin yun. And then itong recently lang may lumabas sa NBI, last February, na meron pang communication ang Chinese Embassy sa NBI na may isang Chinese national na illegally detained. So in other words, as we speak maraming bagong lumalabas. So ang ginawa namin ay inu-update namin ang committee report. Q: Ilan na naka-sign? SEN. WIN: Tuloy-tuloy eh so right now, merong 7, but we will update that based on our findings so in other words we might come up with another committee report para we have new information. Q: Sir, 7 out of? SEN.WIN: 7 out of 18. Q: Meron po bang reluctance sa mga senators to sign sa recommendation to immediately ban POGO? SEN.WIN: Iba-iba ang kanilang opinion, totoo yun. That's why kahapon pinalabas ko ang aking justification, yung findings natin at mga updating. So that's why itong committee report in other words, inupdate namin Yung mga gustong pumirma, pumipirma sila based on doon sa findings namin sa committee report. Q: Sino yung pito? SEN.WIN: Tuloy- tuloy, I'd rather not disclose kung sino. Q: Is there something contentious? SEN.WIN: Hindi naman. Hindi naman sila, hindi naman contentious, iba iba lang ang opinyon ng ibang mga senators. For example, on employment, second on the phase out. So hindi naman. I think, in my opinion, very clear yung ating inilabas na arguments.Hindi malaki ang tama sa ekonomiya natin, hindi malaki ang epekto sa ekonomiya, maliit lang ang employment na nagegenerate dito sa ating bansa, 20% lang of the total. Of course the crime, tuloy tuloy din ang crime. So nakita ko naman in that respect, maintindihan ng ating mga kasamahan. Q: Pa-detalye ng konti ano mga concerns? SEN.WIN: Mostly employment yun ang kanilang concern. Q: On ban? SEN.WIN: Yes kasi may 20,000 tayong mga Filipinos na nagtatrabaho doon. Q: So they are afraid na mawawalan ng trabaho ang mga yun? SEN.WIN: Yes, ako rin I'm concerned with that. Kaya ang dapat na aksyon dyan yung DOLE mabilis sa pagbibigay ng alternative employment. Q: Pagsasamahin ba yung committee report ninyo ni Senator Bato? SEN.WIN: Yung kay Sen. Bato looks at the peace and order, sa akin, naka-focus on economic and social cost aspects. So in that regard, iba ang direksyon na tinitignan namin so kaya sa akin if you look at the resolution na tatlong finile, economic aspect and social cost. So yun lang talaga ang focus. As to sino ang gumawa ng crime kung meron bang nakulong, committee on public order yun. Q: Any recommendations? SEN.WIN: My recommendation is to ban POGO dahil tuloy-tuloy ang crime. In fact as late as two weeks ago ang NBI nagcommunicate sa amin na meron palang illegal detention na nangyari. So in my opinion, ang daming lumalabas na bago. At itong crime hindi humihinto dahil nga konektado ang POGO sa mga criminal activities, criminal syndicates at hindi hihinto ito. So ang recommendation natin is to immediately ban. Kung hindi natin ginawa yan, makikita natin tuloy tuloy pa rin ang mga ganitong criminal activities na nangyayari. Q: (inaudible) SEN. WIN: That's the recommendation, and of course ang executive pag-aaralan yan, titignan nila, they will weigh the benefits and the cost and interestingly, ang cost benefit analysis na ginawa ng DOF through a position paper, ang sabi nila ang nawawala sa gobyerno is about P8 billion. Ibig sabihin mas mabigat ang social cost kesa sa benefits na nakukuha natin. Kapag tinignan natin ang taxes, other multiplier effects, mas mabigat pa rin ang social cost na nangyayari sa atin. Q: Did you ever consider na regulation lang? SEN. WIN: If you regulate, how will crime disappear? Tinignan din namin ang angle na yun because the operators themselves are circumventing the law in China and itong mga operators dito are also connected to criminal syndicates or criminal syndicates themselves. I'll give you a specific example, yung mga kidnapping, yung mga illegal detention, hindi gagawin yan ng ordinaryong lehitimong negosyante. Kung negosyante kang lehitimo, hindi ka magkikidnap ng manggagawa ng ibang competitor mo, o manggagawa ng kalaban mo. Pupunta ka sa DOLE magpafile ka ng case. Pero in this case, lumabas doon sa mga pagdinig natin na may mga kidnappings na nangyayari ngayon between POGOs and even non-POGOs, may illegal detention din na nangyayari so hindi ordinaryong negosyante ang nagooperate dito. These are criminal syndicates. Kung kaya nilang gawin yan ang susunod nyan baka mga ordinaryong citizen na natin ang matatarget. Q: Sa tingin nyo ba hindi magiging mahirap to convince the President to ban the POGO? SEN. WIN: Tingin ko. Number 1, all the business groups naglabas na ng manifesto to ban POGO, the major ones, yung pinakamalalaki, DOF and NEDA already said, wala tayong pakinabang diyan, negatibo pa sa atin dahil ang mga turista at investors mamumuhunan dito sa ating bansa, natuturnoff. At pangatlo, yung crime hindi tumitigil. Hindi lang narereport ang iba sa media pero ang na-communicate samin ng NBI through a letter stated na meron pang illegal detention na nangyayari. So these three accounts, tingin ko makukumbinsi ang executive na dapat i-ban na talaga. Q: How about Senator Imee Marcos? SEN. WIN: Of course malaki ang maitutulong nya. Q: Did she sign? SEN. WIN: Pinag-aaralan nya. Actually, against din siya, may mga concerns lang ang iba na klinarify ko lang like for example, yung ibang concerns like taxes malaki ba ang mawawala sa atin. Ang nasa isip ng ibang mga senators natin kapag nawala ang taxes malaki ang mawawala sa atin. That's why I have to clarify it yesterday na walang mawawalang malaki sa atin. Q: Yung nag-sign starts with letter? SEN. WIN: Ongoing yun so let's leave at that muna, baka yung 7 maging 9, maging 10. Q: Ilang signatures ang kailangan? SEN. WIN: 10 Q: So two more signatures? SEN. WIN: three. Q: Pero yung di pa nagsign may disagreements? SEN.WIN: Hindi naman disagreements, in my conversation may mga concerns so that's why I had to do the chairman's report para ma-articulate kong mabuti kung ano bang nilalaman nun kasi ang report ang kapal eh, almost 200 pages. Q: Kasi di umattend ng investigation ang ibang members? SEN.WIN: Hindi naman. Hindi ko alam. Q: (inaudible) SEN. WIN:Yes. It's in the main committee report. Andun sya lahat, mga malalaking business entities natin may manifesto yan. In fact they came out in the internet and sa news. Q: Si Majo? SEN.WIN: Si Majo matagal nang openly against POGO. In fact even prior to this, in banning POGO very vocal siya. In fact siya ang unang unang nag investigate ng illegal workers ng POGOs dito sa Senate. Q: Seatmates? SEN. WIN: I think you should ask them na lang. Kausapin nyo na lang sila. Q: SP has also concern on the criminal syndicate. SEN. WIN: SP does not need to sign. CHA-CHA Q: On charter change? SEN. WIN: Nagfile ako ng resolution to amend the economic provisions. There are four economic provisions I like to amend. Education, Media, Advertising, national patrimony. Apat lang of the many, so in my opinion itong apat can be best dealt with con-ass and limit to economic provisions. I don't agree with kapag pag-usapan natin ang political provision especially on term extension or anything political. So ang akin very narrow, four provisions in the constitution that deals with the economic effects. So apat lang. Q: May concern sa public kapag mga mambabatas lang ang makikialam? SEN. WIN: Apat lang naman ang pakikialaman. We are not gonna talk about term extensions, we are not gonna talk about term limits, we are not gonna talk about qualifications. So apat lang naman na economic provision. Q: Kung con-ass, how? SEN.WIN: Kasi hindi naman practical, papatawag ka ng con-con tapos apat lang ang pag-uusapan nyo. So yung ibang batas nga dito mas complicated pa kami-kami lang ang gumagawa. Q: Kapag con-ass may chance na ma-entertain ang political? SEN.WIN: That's why it is specific in the resolution na economic provisions lang pag-uusapan. Q: Kapag di specify pwedeng masingitan kahit con-ass? SEN.WIN: Yes oo kapag hindi naka-specify anything under the sun yun, which I don't agree. Q:So you can assure the public na kapag con-ass limited number of provisions lang? SEN. WIN: It should be specified in the resolution. Q: Yun ang hinahanap nyo sa House reso? SEN.WIN: Wala yan. Sa house it is open, so it can talk about the political provision even the system of the government, which I don't agree with. Q: Yun ang apprehension nyo? SEN. WIN: Yes yan ang aking apprehension because sa akin, yung resolution ko very specific sya. Sabi ko nga kung apat na provision lang hindi mo na kailangan pang mag-elect pa ng almost 300 con-con delegates para pag-usapan yung apat na provisions lang. Saka simple lang inilagay ko lang naman doon, as provided by law, meaning give congress the power to come up with an enabling law. Q: If someone from the house comes up with a political provision can you stop it? SEN.WIN: Dapat nasa resolution din nila para bound sila. Q: Hindi na mababago yun? SEN.WIN: Sa lower house of course they can always withdraw and change it. Q: As per Cong. Gomez nag-agree na si House Speaker na con-ass and limited sa economic provision, will that be enough para mag-agree dito sa Senate? SEN. WIN: That should be reflected in the resolution. Approved na ang resolution and I understand na natransmit na dito. The resolution is already live here in the Senate. Hindi ko lang alam how that will happen. Q: Sa bicam daw? SEN. WIN: Tignan natin. I haven't talk to the speaker so I don't know kung ano ang pananaw nya dito. Q: May fear na ma-abolish ang Senate? SEN. WIN:Yes, after spending 7 years in the Senate nakita ko yung role ng Senate in terms of performing checks and balances inside the legislative branch. Nakikita natin kapag umakyat dito ang batas, another check na naman kung maayos ang batas o hindi. Ang papel ng Senado mahalaga rin sa check and balance and kung yan ay matatanggal mawawalan tayo ng another level of filter. Q: One of the reasons? SEN. WIN: Ako maraming reasons like for example, number 1 is abolishing the Senate. number 2, changing the form of government to federal, malaki na ang pag-aaral nyan at the last research na nakita ko, it will cost the government P300 billion to operationalize that. Number 3, disruption in the economic activity. Kung ako ang negosyante tapos bago ang form of government mag-aaral na naman ako, kakausapin ko na naman bagong mayor, bagong governor, bagong regional governor. So we have to think of all these things. Ang punto ko lang is masyadong malaking disruption at maapektuhan ang takbo ng ekonomiya. Q: Do you see attempts to abolish the Senate? SEN. WIN: Di ko alam kung may attempt, but it can happen. So I don't know kung may attempt or not but it can happen. Q: Sabi nyo dapat nakalagay sa resolution, may possibility na maging vague lang ang commitment? SEN. WIN: Iba kasi ang direksyon, in my personal opinion. Ako proponent kasi ako ng one of the resolutions iba kasi ang direction. The other one is political, the other one is economic so malayo eh. So para sa akin, kumbaga ibang direksyon na ang pinupuntahan. Q: Dapat magsalita na si Presidente if he is for or against? SEN. WIN: Of course malaking boses ang ating Pangulo, lahat ng ito i-implement ng executive. So kung tingin ng executive eh mauubos ang oras nya sa bagong sistema, sa bagong porma ng gobyerno, sa bagong mga konsepto at ayaw nya, then wala rin. Importante talaga ang boses ng executive. Q: Mas makakausad ng mabilis kung magsasalita na si President? SEN.WIN: The way I understand it, hindi priority ito ng ating Pangulo at sa mga naririnig ko at nababasa ko hindi niya binibigyan ng priority ang charter change. Q: Waste of time, waste of money? SEN.WIN: Ako, nung nag-attend ako ng hearing nung hinear ang resolution, ang sabi ko let's learn, we're inviting experts, nag-invite tayo ng mga constitutionalist, legal luminaries. Matuto tayo, pakinggan natin ang mga sasabihin nila, good and bad and let's learn. So I think the wealth of knowledge na makukuha natin through the hearings is not a waste of time marami tayong matututunan sa kanila, sa mga legal luminaries na iniinvite natin. Para sa akin whether they agree with my proposal or not, in fact, I remember si Atty. Christian Monsod didn't agree with my proposal, that's fine. At least nalaman ko ang kanyang mga disagreement, mga tingin nyang hindi maganda, pag-aralan natin. I am very open. Im saying na ito ang nakikita kong maganda but I'm open to listening to other opinions. Q: (inaudible) SEN.WIN: Lalo na pag political side ang pinag-uusapan. Even economic side like for example, one of my proposals, tingin ko makakaapekto sa inyo. Media and advertising kasi limited yan under our constitution but in my proposal, I want to liberalize it. Ano ba epekto nito in terms of information delivery sa bansa natin? Makakaimpluwensya ba ito sa ating mga estudyante? I might be wrong, I might be right, pakinggan natin ang mga experts. Q: Sir sa tingin nyo 10 public hearings is enough? SEN. WIN: Ako I haven't read the transcripts of the hearings but ang importante dyan ma-process natin ang information, matimbang natin ang pros and cons. The hearings are meant to elicit the good and the bad. Pakinggan din natin ang mga against para malaman natin kung tama o hindi. Marami akong bills na marami ang against kaya hindi ko tinutuloy, dahil obviously hindi maganda. So that's the essence of the hearing to hear everyone out and to determine whether yung proposal mo maganda o hindi. Importante dyan the processing of information. Hindi ko pa nabasa ang mga transcript. Q: Is it time na may resounding sound na wag muna ituloy ang cha-cha? SEN.WIN: You have to ask the others kung ano ang opinion nila, I can't say kung ano ang opinyon ng iba. Q: Kasi may mga nakakausap kayong mga tao? SEN. WIN: Ang mga nakausap ko lang na mga negosyante kasi pamilya ko rin negosyante, kapag pinalitan mo ang form of government, bagong pag-aaral ito sa mga negosyante natin at kapag nahirapan sila mahihirapan din ang ating ekonomiya. In fact, a lot of our business sector, ayaw nilang palitan ang form of government because nga bagong form of government, bagong taxation, bagong kausap, bago na naman ang lahat. So instead of doing business you are learning how to deal with the government so ayaw ng negosyante yan gusto nila tuloy-tuloy lang ang operations and we all know that our country is run by entrepreneurs and businessmen. Q: Wala naman eventual plan na kapag negative ang reaction sa resolution, I will withdraw the bill? SEN. WIN: Ako? ang bill ko kasi very narrow lang. So far kay Atty. Monsod ang narinig kong negative and he actually suggested other forms through Public Services Act and all that. So I am open, hindi naman sarado ako na dapat gawin natin ito. So if there are other venues with less friction, then let's do that kung ano ang pinakamabilis para sa ating bansa.