Press Release

March 23, 2023 Senate Ratifies AFP Modernization and Agrarian Reform Loan Condonation Bills The Senate went into adjournment late Wednesday night with fourteen measures for the approval of the President, and six more approved on third and final reading. Included among the fourteen are the Condonation of Unpaid Amortization and Interest on Loans of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Act and the Act Further Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the AFP, which were both ratified on Wednesday, with the bicameral conference for the latter finishing late Tuesday night. "These two bills are part of the shared priority measures of the administration and the legislative, so we really endeavored to finalize them before adjournment," said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. Another priority measure moving forward in the Senate is the Mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps and National Service Training Program, which was sponsored on Wednesday. "Last Monday, we also approved seventeen bills on third and final reading, including four that are of national application," Zubiri added, referring to the Cultural Mapping Bill, the One Town One Product Act, the "No Permit No Exam" Policy Prohibition Act, and the Act Providing for Moratorium on the Payment of Student Loans During Disasters. In February, the Senate also concurred in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, another item in the common legislative agenda of the administration and the legislative. "Needless to say, the Senate is hard at work, and even though plenary session is adjourned until May, we will continue to hold hearings and move forward with our priority measures throughout the next few months."