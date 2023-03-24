Legarda, DSWD give aid to oil spill-affected communities in Oriental Mindoro

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reached out to affected communities by the recent oil spill in Oriental Mindoro that has been impacting various provinces in MIMAROPA and Western Visayas (Region VI) after MT Princess Empress capsized off the coast of Naujan on February 28.

In cooperation with the local government of Oriental Mindoro, Legarda's office and the DSWD provided P2,000 worth of aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program to 500 fisherfolks and distributed 2,000 food packs for the affected families in the municipality of Pola.

Aside from Pola, the municipalities of Naujan, Bongabong, Pinamalayan, Roxas, Gloria, Bansud, Mansalay, Bulalacao, and Calapan are also affected by the oil spill as identified by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Oriental Mindoro.

"Taos puso akong nagpapasalamat sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), gayundin sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ng Oriental Mindoro, para sa inyong huwaran at mabilis na aksyon sa pagtiyak na ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) na programa ng ating gobyerno ay mararamdaman ng ating mga kababayan na higit na nagangailangan nito ngayon," Legarda said.

"Napakahalaga na mabigyan ng prayoridad ang pagbibigay ng tulong sa inyong lalawigan, at patuloy kong idinidiin ang kagyat na pangangailangang suportahan ang mga naapektuhan ng oil spill. Ang payout na ito ay tiyak na magdadala ng saya sa kabila ng nararanasang kahirapan, at patunay na hindi sila nakakalimutan ng gobyerno," she added.

Since the news about the oil spill broke out, Legarda immediately coordinated with the concerned agencies regarding updates on the situations in the areas affected, including her home province of Antique, where she provided cash assistance under the DSWD's AICS program amounting to P3,000 per household to 570 families in partnership with Antique Representative AA Legarda.

She also met with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to discuss the other assistance needed.

On March 10, Legarda called on the concerned Senate committee, with the cooperation of all government agencies, to immediately conduct an inquiry on the environmental, health, and tourism impacts of the oil spill that left a widespread problem to many locals in the area, and filed Senate Resolution No. 540 directing the appropriate committee to conduct the inquiry.

"Patuloy nating tulungan at suportahan ang ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng napakagandang programang ito. Palagi nating unahin ang mahalagang layunin ng AICS program na magbigay ng support system para sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino sa panahon ng krisis at kahirapan," said Legarda.