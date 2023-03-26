Press Release

March 26, 2023 Villar cites Soroptomist women-awardees As the country observers Women's Month, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar recognizes the women awardees of Soroptomist International of the Americas Philippines Region (SIAPR) during its awarding rites with the theme "Remarkable Soroptomist Women in Service" held at Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City. She expressed hope the Soroptomist women will always have momentum and opportunities to serve and advocate for women welfare and empowerment. "May you always thrive in your worthy goals and programs; and may you always be inspired to serve, do more and work towards the best that has yet to come," also said Villar. The senator hopes she can encourage the chapters and members of Soroptomist Philippines to embark on urban gardening in their respective communities. Since the onset of pandemic in 2020, Villar said she has been advocating the planting of vegetables in one's own backyard, and the establishment of pockets of vegetable and community gardens nationwide. "I have been giving out vegetable seeds of good quality to households, communities, schools, organizations and local government units nationwide to strengthen the culture of establishing their own respective vegetable gardens," related Villar. The chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee enticed them to plant vegetables. "It's not bad to revive planting vegetables (the veggies in our 'Bahay kubo') in your backyard or community although 'we are in Metro Manila and other urgan areas. ' With the high costs of basic needs, we can save on our daily expenses if we get vegetables from our own garden. Aside from the savings, Villar noted vegetables are also good very good to our health. "We can also help in the country's food security and sustainability." "Further, I believe that urban gardening suits women well. It goes well with the women's natural duty of being mothers, and nurturers of our respective families and communities," related Villar. She also raised the idea that perhaps, Soroptomist may explore sending some of the women they help, particularly those in agricultural communities, to the Villar Farm schools to acquire practical skills training in agriculture. "I know most of you are in urban areas, but let it not be a hindrance for you to engage in agriculture, which also include urban gardening," she added. The Villar SIPAG has built four Farm Schools - one in Las Piñas; San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, Iloilo and one in Davao City which gives free trainings in all aspects of agriculture. Villar, pinuri ang Soroptomist women-awardees BILANG paggunita sa Women's Month, kinilala ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang women awardees ng Soroptomist International of the Americas Philippines Region (SIAPR) sa idinaos na awarding ceremony na may temang "Remarkable Soroptomist Women in Service" na ginanap sa Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City. Umaasa si Villar na palaging may momentum at oportunidad ang Soroptomist women para magsilbi at isulong ang women welfare and empowerment. "May you always thrive in your worthy goals and programs; and may you always be inspired to serve, do more and work towards the best that has yet to come," ayon kay Villar. Kumpiyansa rin siyang mahihimok ang chapters at kasapi ng Soroptomist Philippines upang mag-urban gardening sa kanilang komunidad. Simula noong 2020 pandemic, itinataguyod ni Villar ang pagtatanim ng gulay sa likod bahay at pagtatayo ng vegetable at ocommunity gardens sa buong kapuluan. "I have been giving vegetable seeds of good quality to households, communities, schools, organizations and local government units nationwide to strengthen the culture of establishing their own respective vegetable gardens," pahayag ni Villar. Ini-engganyo ng chairperson Senate agriculture and food committee ang mga ito na mag-vegetable planting. "It's not bad to revive planting vegetables (the veggies in our 'Bahay kubo') in your backyard or community although we are in Metro Manila and other urgan areas,l ayon kay Villar. Sa kabila ng mataas na presyo ng bilihin, sinabi ni Villar na makatitipid tayo kung may tanim tayong gulay. Bukod sa ating matitipidl maganda rin ang gulay sa ating kalusugan. "We can also help in the country's food security and sustainability." "Further, I believe that urban gardening suits women well. It goes well with the women's natural duty of being mothers, and nurturers of our respective families and communities," sabi pa rin ni Villar. Inihayag din niya na maaaring ipadala ng Soroptimiat ang mga babae nilang tinutulungan , partikular ang mga taga- agricultural communities, sa kanilang farm schools para magkaroon ng practical skills training sa agriculture. "I know most of you are in urban areas, but let it not be a hindrance for you to engage in agriculture, which also include urban gardening," dagdag pa ni Villar. Nagpatayo ang Villar SIPAG ng apat na Farm Schools - isa sa Las Piñas; San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, Iloilo and isa sa Davao City. Ito ay nagbibigay ng libreng traning sa lahat ng aspeto ng agrikultura.