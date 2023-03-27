Press Release

March 27, 2023 'If may extra ka, donate ka din': Cayetano invites netizens to help those in need Empathy and generosity are good, and we should all try it sometimes. This was Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's lighthearted response to his online commenters who used one of his Facebook posts to take a dig at the lawmaker's Sampung Libong Pag-asa or 10K Ayuda legislative initiative. One of the commenters joked that people still have not forgotten about Cayetano's alleged campaign promise during the 2022 elections to provide P10,000 for every Filipino family - a mischaracterization of the senator's Sampung Libong Pag-asa initiative, which is based on successful economic stimulus programs implemented in other countries. The senator replied by saying that he too is waiting for the 10K Ayuda, which has become a byword for government financial assistance at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "That's why we're pushing it sa Senate! Government has already admitted that they have the money but they don't want to distribute it like Bayanihan 1," Cayetano said, referring to the first of two massive pandemic aid bills passed during his time as House Speaker. He added that while the Sampung Libong Pag-asa bill has yet to be tackled by the Senate plenary, he is already doing what he can to help people build thriving microenterprises by providing P10,000 in capital to beneficiaries of his Sampung Libong Pag-asa program. Cayetano also invited the commenter to pitch in and help however he can - similar to the senator's appeals to viewers of his Sampung Libong Pag-asa program on Facebook. "If may extra ka, try it, donate ka din sa mga nangangailangan," he quipped. Cayetano posted a selfie on his Facebook page on March 24, showing him with GMA Sparkle actress Shuvee Etrata. In the photo caption, the senator praised young people "who are humble, hardworking, kind, respectful, mindful and eager to learn." "Maraming comments and criticism about young people, about the next generation. Then you meet great examples of their generation," he said. "Let's learn from them. Huwag kaya tayo nega? Smile lang," he added.