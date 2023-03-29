On the ICC's Insistence on Investigating the Philippines' Anti-Drug War

I extend my full support to the stand of the government to disengage with the International Criminal Court, which up to now insists on investigating the past administration's anti-drug war.

Our President has made it clear: The ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines. Our Solicitor General has also said the Philippines has no legal or moral obligation to cooperate with the ICC.

The ICC seems to be standing on shaky ground. It has no power to force itself on the sovereignty of our Motherland, the Philippines.

Sa Pagpilit ng ICC na 'Imbestigahan' ang Anti-Drug War

Buo ang aking suporta sa pasya ng pamahalaan na mag-disengage sa International Criminal Court na hanggang ngayon ay namimilit na imbestigahan ang giyera kontra droga ng nakaraang administrasyon.

Malinaw ang sinabi ng ating Pangulo na walang hurisdiksyon ang ICC sa Pilipinas, at ng Solicitor General na ang Pilipinas ay walang legal o moral na obligasyong makipagtulungan sa ICC.

Nahihilo na yata ang ICC. Wala silang kapangyarihan para ipilit ang sarili nila sa soberenya ng Inang Bayan nating Pilipinas.