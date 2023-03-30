STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SUGAR FIASCO HEARING

Inaasahan ko ang commitment ni Chair Tolentino na dinigin ang sugar fiasco round two, and I have full faith that he will be as zealous as he was during the first sugar hearings. I call on the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to submit the documents promptly, dahil kayo daw ang hinihintay. Kung tutuusin pwede din ng Chair mag hearing na at ipa-subpoena duces tecum ang mga dokumento kung kinakailangan.

We need to act with urgency, preferably after Holy Week, bago pa man maubos ang asukal sa mga ports. There are predicate crimes that have taken place and continue to unfold -- and exposing these crimes may allow us to unravel the bigger crimes of economic sabotage and possibly plunder.