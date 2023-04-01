Press Release

April 1, 2023 Gov't saves over P5 billion from terminating PAGCOR's contract with POGO 3rd party auditor --Gatchalian The government generated savings of over P5 billion from the termination of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation's (PAGCOR) contract with the third-party auditor for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), Senator Win Gatchalian said. An investigation conducted by the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Gatchalian, has revealed numerous irregularities in the way third-party auditor Global ComRCI secured a 10-year P6 billion contract with PAGCOR. The contract commenced in 2018. Such findings of irregularities eventually led PAGCOR to terminate its contract with Global ComRCI to whom it has so far extended P842 million in partial payment. Gatchalian expressed hope that PAGCOR would vigorously pursue its intention of filing appropriate charges against Global ComRCI and erring PAGCOR officials involved in the anomalous procurement of POGOs' third-party auditor. He also called for the recovery of the P842 million it has so far paid to the auditing firm. Following the contract's termination, PAGCOR said it has endorsed the matter to the Office of the Solicitor General for the possible filing of administrative, civil, and criminal cases against Global ComRCI. "We are delighted to learn that our exercise of legislative oversight over the POGO industry, specifically to determine the socio-economic cost of allowing its presence in the country, has aided the government in generating savings of more than P5 billion," Gatchalian said. The lawmaker had earlier called for the immediate closure of POGO operations in the country to help maintain peace and order and sustain economic growth. According to him, the absence of a third-party contractor for POGOs should also prompt immediate termination of POGO operations. Gatchalian has earlier stressed that an outright ban on POGOs in the country is the only way to address the growing number of criminal activities attributed to the industry. "Non-negotiable sa akin ang criminal activities. Hindi ko pwedeng i-negotiate ang buhay ng kababayan natin dahil kung may makidnap dyan o kung merong napatay ay responsibilidad natin yun," he added. Mahigit P5 bilyon natipid ng gobyerno sa pagtatapos ng kontrata ng PAGCOR, POGO auditor --Gatchalian Nakatipid ang gobyerno ng mahigit P5 bilyon kasunod ng pagwawakas ng kontrata ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at third-party auditor nito para sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Ang imbestigasyon na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, na pinamumunuan ni Gatchalian, ay nagbunyag ng maraming iregularidad sa bahagi ng third-party auditor na Global ComRCI na may kontrata sa PAGCOR na P6 bilyon sa loob ng sampung taon. Nagsimula ang kontrata noong 2018. Ang mga natuklasang iregularidad ang naging dahilan upang wakasan ng PAGCOR ang kontrata nito sa Global ComRCI na napaluwalan na ng P842 milyon bilang paunang bayad. Umaasa ang senador na itutuloy ng PAGCOR ang intensyon nitong magsampa ng kaukulang kaso laban sa Global ComRCI at mga tiwaling opisyal ng PAGCOR na sangkot sa maanomalyang pagpili ng third-party auditor ng mga POGO. Nais din niyang mabawi ang P842 milyon na ibinayad na ng PAGCOR sa naturang auditing firm. Kasunod ng pagwawakas ng kontrata, sinabi ng PAGCOR na naendorso na sa Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) ang kanilang hakbang para sa posibleng pagsasampa ng mga kasong administratibo, sibil, at kriminal laban sa Global ComRCI. "Kami ay nalulugod na malaman na ang pagsasagawa ng legislative oversight sa industriya ng POGO, partikular na sa pagtukoy ng socio-economic cost ng kanilang presensiya sa bansa, ay nakatulong sa pamahalaan na makatipid ng higit sa P5 bilyon," sabi ni Gatchalian. Nauna nang nanawagan ang mambabatas para sa agarang pagsasara ng POGO operations sa bansa upang makatulong na mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan at mapanatili ang paglago ng ekonomiya. Ayon sa kanya, ang kawalan ng third-party contractor para sa mga POGO ay dapat ding mag-udyok ng agarang pagwawakas ng mga operasyon ng POGO sa PIlipinas. Nauna nang idiniin ni Gatchalian na ang tahasang pagbabawal sa mga POGO sa bansa ang tanging paraan upang matugunan ang dumaraming bilang ng mga krimen na iniuugnay sa industriya. "Non-negotiable sa akin ang criminal activities. Hindi ko pwedeng i-negotiate ang buhay ng kababayan natin dahil kung may makidnap dyan o kung merong napatay ay responsibilidad natin yun," pagdidiin niya.