Poe on PH seafarers' certificates

The continued recognition by the European Union of the certificates for Filipino seafarers is a crucial decision that will keep them onboard ships.

During this turbulent period of the global economy, we cannot afford job losses that will bring economic difficulties to millions of families.

As Filipino seafarers remain the preferred choice in the EU region, we should embark on continuous skills training to increase the viability of our workers.

The government and private sector should step up efforts to use the period allowed by the EU to boost training and seriously heed the issues raised by the European Maritime Safety Agency.

The quality of our maritime education will ensure the safety of travellers and secure the future of many Filipino seafarers' families.