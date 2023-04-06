Press Release

April 6, 2023 PH Senate Meets JPN National Diet On their parliamentary visit to Tokyo, Japan, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri led a delegation of Philippine senators in meetings with the leadership of both houses of the Japanese Diet--the House of Councillors on Tuesday, and the House of Representatives on Wednesday. For Tuesday's meeting, the delegation was received by House of Councillors President Otsuji Hidehisa and Vice President Nagahama Hiroyuki. "This visit marks the renewal of our inter-parliamentary exchanges and dialogue, which was abruptly halted by the pandemic," said Zubiri, as he addressed their counterparts in the upper chamber of the Diet. Zubiri conveyed the Philippines' appreciation for the Japanese government's invaluable assistance in funding development projects for the country, such as the Metro Manila Subway, which was funded by the Japanese government under the leadership of deceased Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "The Metro Manila Subway is our most ambitious project, and a long-awaited solution to the transportation problems that plague our capital," said Zubiri. "And so we are immensely grateful for the financial and technical assistance of the Japanese government in bringing this project to life." "We are hopeful that under Prime Minister Kishida, we will be able to continue this kind of cooperation toward even more ambitious projects and programs that will be to the benefit of the Filipino and Japanese people alike." On Wednesday, the delegation met with members of the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Hosoda Hiroyuki. Zubiri stressed the importance of cooperation, given the two countries' shared ideals and concerns, particularly when it comes to freedom of navigation and disaster risk reduction and management. "It is good that like-minded countries like us get together and strengthen our strategic partnership and our defense cooperation, as this will not only protect our people in times of political conflict, but also in times of natural calamities." "Japan and the Philippines, both being in the Pacific Ring of Fire, are similarly vulnerable to various natural disasters. We would do well to help each other in our disaster preparedness and response efforts, being that few other countries understand the unique problems that we face in this part of the globe." Along with Zubiri, the delegation is composed of Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Grace Poe, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Mark Villar, and Sen. Lito Lapid.