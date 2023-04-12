Press Release

April 12, 2023 Jinggoy: Publish laws in online Official Gazette, print media sites THE publication of all laws, as a prerequisite of effectivity, should include an online version of the Official Gazette and those of newspapers, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today said. Estrada raised the proposed amendment to the Civil Code and Administrative Code of 1987 as he underscored the need to keep up the implementation of new laws, presidential issuances, and implementing rules and regulations (IRRs) with the times insofar as information dissemination is concerned. With the revolutionary impact of information technologies that removed all communication barriers, Estrada said greater efficiency can be achieved if the public is well informed on new policies being enforced by the government. "Ignorance of the law is no excuse and in this internet-driven information age, everything is quickly and widely disseminated. Dapat makaagapay din tayo sa mga makabago, mabilis at mabisang pagpapalaganap ng impormasyon sa publiko na may kinalaman sa mga ipinatutupad na batas," he said. To address the limited readership and erratic release of the Official Gazette, Estrada proposed in his Senate Bill 1645 the inclusion of publication of laws in the online version of the Official Gazette and of newspapers of general circulation among the legal and recognized format and channel of publication of laws of the country. The same bill also proposed to authorize the adjustments in publication requirements of a newly-signed law, if it's intended to respond to a national emergency situation. Laws take effect after 15 days following the completion of their publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation in the country. The publication is an indispensable requirement to comply with due process and this covers all statutes enacted by Congress, presidential issuances - orders, proclamations, circulars, etc. - and IRRs of laws. "With the advancements in information and communication technology, information dissemination through the internet has become very reliable in terms of speech and reach. Hence, online documents are more accessible to the public in a faster, more convenient, and more affordable manner," Estrada said. Paglathala ng mga batas sa online Official Gazette, print media sites iginiit ni Jinggoy ISINUSULONG ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na imandato ang paglalathala ng mga ipatutupad na bagong batas sa online portal ng Official Gazette at mga websites ng mga pahayagan sa bansa. Sa pagtutulak na amyendahan ang Civil Code at Administrative Code of 1987 na nag-aatas ng pagpapalathala bilang requirement para magkabisa ang mga bagong batas, sinabi ni Estrada na kailangang sumabay ang pamahalaan sa mga pagbabagong dala ng teknolohiya sa pagpapalaganap ng impormasyon ukol sa mga bagong pirmang batas, mga kautusan ng Pangulo at mga implementing rules and regulations (IRRs). Giniit ni Estrada na mas mabisang matutugunan ang mga communication barriers dulot ng information technologies kung magiging mas malawak ang kaalaman ng publiko sa mga bagong patakarang ipinatutupad ng gobyerno. ?"Ang kamangmangan sa batas ay hindi sapat na dahilan sa panahon ng information age kung saan ang lahat ay mabilis at malawak na napapakalat gamit ang internet. Dapat makaagapay din tayo sa mga makabago, mabilis at mabisang pagpapalaganap ng impormasyon sa publiko na may kinalaman sa mga ipinatutupad na batas," aniya. Para mapalawak ang bilang ng mga makakabasa ng Official Gazette, inirekomenda ni Estrada sa kanyang Senate Bill 1645 na saklawin ang paglalathala ng mga batas sa online version nito, at maging sa online version ng mga pahayagan na pangmalawakan ang sirkulasyon bilang ligal at kinikilalang paraan ng paglilimbag ng mga batas ng bansa. Sa nasabing panukala, iminungkahi rin ni Estrada na pahintulutan ang mga pagsasaayos sa paglalathala ng mga bagong batas kung ang layon nito ay tugunan ang isang pambansang emergency situation. Nagkakabisa ang mga bagong batas 15 araw matapos makumpleto ang paglalathala nito sa Official Gazette o ang opisyal na pahayagan ng Republika ng Pilipinas, o sa isang pahayagan na mayroong national circulation. Ang paglalathala ay rekisito sa pagtugon sa due process at saklaw nito ang lahat ng batas na pinagtibay ng Kongreso, pati mga kautusan at proklamasyon ng Pangulo, mga IRR ng mga batas, at iba pa. "Bunsod ng mga pagbabago sa information and communication technology, mas napahusay ang pagpapalaganap ng impormasyon sa pamamagitan ng internet dahil mas malawak ang naabot nito. Mas mabilis at mas naa-access na ngayon ng publiko ang mga online na dokumento," sabi ni Estrada. ***** http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lis/bill_res.aspx?congress=19&q=SBN-1645