STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINA AND WPS

Palaging nakakabahala ang ginagawang pambubully ng Tsina hindi lang sa Taiwan, kundi pati na sa araw-araw na pambabastos niya sa soberanya ng Pilipinas.

The escalating tensions in Taiwan are worrisome but the Philippines shouldn't be coaxed to participate in any kind of war. We have to uphold the Constitutional mandate of peace as the instrument of national policy or the abandonment of war as an instrument of national policy.

We need the international community to help de-escalate and cool the tensions between the US and China especially around Taiwan. May kasabihan nga, na kapag ang dalawang elepante daw nagsagupaan eh baka mapisa nalang yung mga damo sa paa nila. Kaya magbuo na tayo ng matatag na koalisyon kasama ang mga karatig-bansa na handang magpapahinto sa anumang kaguluhan sa ating rehiyon.

There should also be a review of our national policy toward China. Her incessant incursions in the West Philippine Sea have threatened the livelihood and safety of Filipinos. We should have policies that reflect our resistance against her belligerent actions.

Should China intensify actions in Taiwan, we should also look into how to safeguard not only the Filipinos living in Taiwan but as well as those who are in the northern parts of the Philippines. Dapat ngayon palang nakasalamin na sa ating mga batas at polisiya ang ating pagtindig laban sa Tsina.