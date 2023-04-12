STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHR SITUATIONAL REPORT STATING THAT NEW GRADUATES HAVE DIFFICULTY IN LANDING JOBS

This has been a long time problem of the education sector. Policies have already been studied and implemented. The question is, to what extent do the education authorities execute these recommendations?

We hope that EDCOM 2 will formulate a game-changing strategy to address the wicked problem of the sector and that the leadership of our educational agencies is committed and competent to execute it in partnership with the different stakeholders, especially the teachers and the students.

Time is of the essence in implementing education reforms. The last thing we need is an employment crisis on top of an education crisis. Especially because our graduates are being thrust into a post-pandemic world of historical inflation with which many families are struggling. The government must support them in their hunt for sufficient livelihood.

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHR SITUATIONAL REPORT STATING THAT NEW GRADUATES HAVE DIFFICULTY IN LANDING JOBS

Matagal na itong problema ng sektor ng edukasyon. Napag-aralan at naipatupad na ang mga patakaran. Ang tanong, hanggang saan isinasagawa ng mga awtoridad sa edukasyon ang mga rekomendasyong ito?

Umaasa ako na ang EDCOM 2 ay bubuo ng isang bagong diskarte upang matugunan ang matagal nang problema ng sektor. At dapat nakatuon ang pamunuan ng mga ahensya ng edukasyon sa pakikipagtulungan sa iba't ibang stakeholder, lalo na ang mga guro at mga mag-aaral, upang maisakatuparan ito.

Walang segundo ang dapat masayang sa pagpapatupad ng mga reporma sa edukasyon. Mabigat na ang krisis sa edukasyon, lalo na kung sasabay pa ang krisis sa trabaho. Kakaharapin ng mga nagtapos ang epekto ng pandemya kung saan maraming pamilya ang naghihirap. Dapat suportahan sila ng gobyerno upang makahanap sila ng disente at marangal na hanapbuhay.