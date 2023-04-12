STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE POLICE OFFICER JAILED FOR BEATING UP GIRLFRIEND

The video is a horrifying reminder of the level of violence that Filipino women are subjected to, often at the hands of their own husbands or partners.

Dapat manatili sa kulungan ang pulis na ito. Maliwanag ang paglabag sa RA 9262 o ang Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act. Kuhang-kuha sa camera ang krimen. It is even more infuriating that he who is supposed to enforce the law is the one to also brazenly commit a crime.

I send my tightest hug to my fellow woman, Shaira, who has had to endure such cruelty. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Women, handang makipagtulungan ang kumite at ang opisina ko sa iyong pagkamit ng hustisya at paghilom.