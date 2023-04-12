Press Release

April 12, 2023 Villanueva: Philippine labor market should brace for 1.5M additional workforce Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that the country's labor market must be ready for the 1.5 million individuals set to join the pool of Filipinos looking for work this year. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the unemployment rate in February 2023 remains unchanged since January this year at 4.8% or 2.47 million Filipinos. The Senator pointed out that with new entrants to the labor force, unemployment and underemployment would surely increase if no change to sluggish efforts on job generation and addressing gaps in school-to-work transition and persisting job-skills mismatch is done. "Predictable po ang pagpasok at bilang ng mga bagong manggagawa sa labor force taon-taon pati na rin ang mga trabahong nakadepende sa pagkakaroon ng mga okasyon at seasonal," the former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority chief pointed out. According to the latest PSA Labor Force Survey, the agriculture sector has 11.76 million employed persons, the industry sector has 7.95 million employed persons and the services sector has 29.08 million employed persons. "We have to assist agri-fishing, manufacturing, and other sectors to create new and sustainable jobs, address issues on school-to-work transition and ensure industry-relevant skills and core skills such as critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration," Villanueva explained. More is needed in job generation from all agencies if we want to step-up from cyclical unemployment. Last month, the Majority Leader sponsored Senate Bill 2035 or Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan, which seeks to create a comprehensive employment generation and recovery masterplan. Villanueva said the TPB, which is included in the priority measures of the Marcos administration, aims to: 1. Stimulate national and local economic growth and development through aligning investment and other incentives provided by law for the creation of more jobs, which shall address many challenges in the labor market; 2. Promote the employability, competitiveness, wellness, and productivity of workers through efficient, effective, and timely delivery of industry-relevant skills training and enhancement programs, reintegration pathways, active labor market activities, and other services; 3. Provide support and incentives to existing and emerging businesses, specifically micro small and medium enterprises, including enhanced access to finance and capital; and, 4. Incentivize employers, industry stakeholders, and other private sector organizations that offer training, technology, knowledge and skills transfer, upskilling and reskilling, and enterprise-based training. "We have to be proactive in finding solutions especially when it comes to easing unemployment in the country," Villanueva said. PH labor market dapat paghandaan ang dagdag na 1.5 M workforce - Villanueva Kailangang paghandaan ng labor market ng bansa ang 1.5 milyong indibidwal na nakatakdang mapabilang sa mga Pilipinong maghahanap ng trabaho ngayong taon, ayon kay Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. Ito'y sa kabila ng pahayag ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na hindi nagbago ang unemployment rate nitong Pebrero 2023 sapul noong Enero ng taong ito sa 4.8% o 2.47 milyong Pilipino. Ayon kay Villanueva, dahil sa mga bagong papasok sa labor force, tiyak na madadagdagan pa ang bilang ng mga unemployed at underemployed sa bansa lalo na kung walang gagawing pagsisikap ang pamahalaan para sa pagbuo ng trabaho o job generation at para tugunan ang agwat sa school-to-work transition at job-skills mismatch. "Predictable po ang pagpasok at bilang ng mga bagong manggagawa sa labor force taon-taon pati na rin ang mga trabahong nakadepende sa pagkakaroon ng mga okasyon o seasonal employment," punto ni Villanueva, dating Kalihim ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. Ayon sa bagong PSA Labor Force Survey, ang sektor ng agrikultura ay may 11.76 milyong employed persons, 7.95 milyon naman sa sektor ng industriya at 29.08 milyon naman sa sektor ng serbisyo. "We have to assist agri-fishing, manufacturing, and other sectors to create new and sustainable jobs, address issues on school-to-work transition and ensure industry-relevant skills and core skills such as critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration," paliwanag ni Villanueva. "More is needed in job generation from all agencies if we want to step-up from cyclical unemployment," dagdag pa niya. Noong nagdaang buwan, inisponsoran ni Villanueva ang Senate Bill 2035 o Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan na naglalayong bumuo ng komprehensibong employment generation at recovery masterplan. Sabi ni Villanueva, layunin ng TPB na: 1. Pasiglahin ang national at local economic growth and development sa pamamagitan ng paghanay ng investment at iba pang insentibo na ibinigay ng batas para sa pagbuo ng mas marami pang trabaho, na siyang tutugon sa maraming hamon sa labor market; 2. Pagsulong ng employability, competitiveness, wellness, at productivity ng mga manggagawa sa pamamagitan ng mabisa, epektibo at napapanahong paghahatid ng industry-relevant skills training and enhancement programs, reintegration pathways, aktibong labor market activities, at iba pang serbisyo; 3. Magbigay ng suporta at insentibo sa mga umiiral at umuusbong na mga negosyo, partikular sa micro, small, and medium enterprises, kasama na ang pagpapaganda ng access sa pananalapi at kapital; at, 4. Magbigay ng insentibo sa mga employer, industry stakeholder at iba pang organisasyon sa pribadong sektor na nag-aalok ng training, technology, knowledge and skills transfer, upskilling and reskilling, at enterprise-based training. "We have to be proactive in finding solutions especially when it comes to easing unemployment in the country," pagtatapos ni Villanueva.