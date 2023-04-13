Press Release

April 13, 2023 Cayetano reiterates push for calamity victims' automatic enrollment to 4Ps As Tropical Depression Amang brings heavy rains over the eastern parts of Luzon and Visayas, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday reiterated his proposal to include calamity victims as beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps to help them recover. "Ang 4Ps, ginawa iyan para ma-break ang intergenerational poverty. At isa sa causes ng intergenerational poverty ay y'ung hindi makabangon ang mga pamilyang apektado ng kalamidad," Cayetano said on April 13, 2023. This as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over 11 provinces on Thursday as Amang traverses the coastal waters of Caramoan in Camarines Sur province. "Ang DSWD, bibigyan ng immediate financial assistance ang mga pamilyang apektado ng bagyo, lindol, or whatever natural calamity. Then within 15 to 30 days ia-assess y'ung economic status ng pamilya," Cayetano said. The senator proposed that individuals who are not rendered poor by a disaster be put on the 4Ps for a year, while individuals rendered poor by the disaster be entitled to a longer period of assistance. Cayetano had formally filed the proposal on July 18 last year through Senate Bill No. 302 or the 4Ps for Disaster Victims Act. "This measure proposes to strengthen the 4Ps Law to aid our kababayan placed in unfortunate situations without their fault, such as in disasters," he said in his Explanatory Note. The Asian Disaster Reduction Center says the Philippines is located within the typhoon belt in the Pacific, making it susceptible to about 20 cyclones a year, five of which are usually destructive. The senator added that while the government may not be able to stop disasters, it can empower itself so that fewer families would be negatively impacted in the first place. "It pays to be proactive. With knowledge, training, education, equipment, tools, and the right infrastructure to mitigate disasters, there would be less devastation," he said. He called on the public to also listen to government advisories and be cooperative in the implementation of precautionary measures during disasters. "Wala namang ilalabas na babala ang ating gobyerno na ikapapamahamak natin. Huwag tayong matigas ang ulo para hindi lumala ang maging epekto ng bagyo sa ating buhay at mga ari-arian," he said.### Automatic na pagtala sa mga biktima ng kalamidad bilang 4Ps beneficiary, muling itinulak ni Cayetano Ngayong nanalasa ang Tropical Depression Amang sa silangang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas, muling iginiit ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang kanyang panukalang isama ang mga biktima ng kalamidad sa mga beneficiary ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program o 4Ps upang matulungan silang makabangon. "Ang 4Ps, ginawa iyan para ma-break ang intergenerational poverty. At isa sa causes ng intergenerational poverty ay y'ung hindi makabangon ang mga pamilyang apektado ng kalamidad," pahayag ni Cayetano noong April 13, 2023. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA), nakataas na ang Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 sa 11 probinsya ngayong Huwebes habang tinatahak ni Amang ang Caramoan sa Camarines Sur. "Ang DSWD, bibigyan ng immediate financial assistance ang mga pamilyang apektado ng bagyo, lindol, or whatever natural calamity. Then within 15 to 30 days ia-assess y'ung economic status ng pamilya," ani Cayetano. Mungkahi ng senador, gawing beneficiary ng 4Ps sa loob ng isang taon ang mga indibidwal na "not rendered as poor" ng kalamidad, habang ang mga indibidwal na "rendered as poor" ng kalamidad ay gawing beneficiary nang mas matagal. Pormal na inihain ni Cayetano ang panukala noong July 18 ng nakaraang taon sa pamamagitan ng Senate Bill No. 302 o ang 4Ps for Disaster Victims Act. "This measure proposes to strengthen the 4Ps Law to aid our kababayan placed in unfortunate situations without their fault, such as in disasters," aniya sa kanyang Explanatory Note. Ayon sa Asian Disaster Reduction Center, ang Pilipinas ay nakapaloob sa typhoon belt ng Pacific region kaya humigit-kumulang 20 bagyo ang pumapasok dito sa taun-taon. Kadalasang lima sa mga ito ay mapaminsala. Idinagdag ng senador na bagamat hindi kayang pigilan ng gobyerno ang mga sakuna, maaari nitong i-"empower" ang mga ahensya nito para kaunti lang ang mga pamilyang maaapetkuhan. "It pays to be proactive. With knowledge, training, education, equipment, tools, and the right infrastructure to mitigate disasters, there would be less devastation," aniya. Nanawagan din siya sa publiko na makinig sa mga payo ng gobyerno at maging makipagtulungan sa pagpapatupad ng mga hakbang sa pag-iingat sa panahon ng kalamidad. "Wala namang ilalabas na babala ang ating gobyerno na ikapapamahamak natin. Huwag tayong matigas ang ulo para hindi lumala ang maging epekto ng bagyo sa ating buhay at mga ari-arian," pahayag ng senador.