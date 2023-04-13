Press Release

April 13, 2023 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the issuance of arrest warrants for Percy Lapid slay The issuance of arrest warrants against former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and Ricardo Zulueta is a welcome development that brings us one crucial step closer to achieving justice for the killing of Ka Percy Lapid. I urge General Bantag, being a former law enforcer himself, to cooperate with the authorities and do nothing to frustrate the administration of justice. I also call on the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation to continue and expand their investigation beyond Bantag and Zulueta, to the "Ocho Boys" and all individuals who are allegedly members of the mafia which facilitated Lapid's murder and other crimes inside the New Bilibid Prison. How far and deep does this network of corruption go? Everyone involved should be held accountable. No sacred cows should be protected, and no stone should be left unturned. The swift action of the Lapid family to record the anonymous caller attempting to extort from them was critical in helping us expose the involvement of Gen. Bantag. I do hope the NBI and PNP cybercrime units continue tracing the caller, for the safety of the Lapid family. Lastly, I hope that this latest development will help bring some form of relief to the family of Ka Percy Lapid and his supporters, and in the process help dissuade those aiming to harm or kill journalists speaking truth to power.