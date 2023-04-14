Press Release

April 14, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. NANCY BINAY on Nayong Pilipino Foundation's depleting funds Siguro kailangan balikan at i-review ng DOT yung na-approve ng NEDA na original and the very first PPP model for a cultural theme park ng Nayong Pilipino. That was a P1.5-billion tourism-oriented project under PPP which was in line with NPF's mandated purpose to showcase Filipino culture, and explore alternate sources of income. Given their fiscal situation now, I would side with COA's opinion that Nayong Pilipino needs to come up with alternative revenue sources for its operations, kasi kung walang konkretong plano o proyekto para magkaroon ng income, at walang movement para maging sustainable ang operations ng NPF, paniguradong masisimot kung anumang pondo ang meron sila. Again, DOT can also look into NPF's financial and sales projections in the next 5-10 years. Tingnan din ng DOT ang ibang activities that crossline the department's programs, o yung mga corporate function that somehow duplicate what other agencies are already doing. More than anything else, with income coming from several pieces of prime assets that they own and lease out--including the 15-hectare property they own in Bay City/Aseana which awaits to be developed--the NPF is supposedly a self-sustaining GOCC. It's really up to them as to how they can maximize their property to be of highest and best use. The NPF needs to think out of the box to generate a decent income--but the first step is not getting out of the box. The most important first step for NPF is to 'Think'.