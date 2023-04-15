Press Release

April 15, 2023 Villar announces winners in chorale singing competition; honors San Ezekiel Moreno Senator Cynthia Villar has distributed cash rewards to the chorale groups which won in the Villar SIPAG's Inter-Parish Chorale Competition held at the San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory at Villar Sipag in Las Pinas City. The senator said the contest was in commemoration of the 175th birth of San Ezekiel Moreno, the Patron Saint of Cancer Patients. She thanked the chorale groups for singing the San Ezekiel Moreno Hymn. "You have spoken to our hearts in a way that words alone cannot. When you sang here with the harmonization and blending of your voices and music, you have indeed created something magical," said Villar. "It is through your songs and music that we are able to relive this afternoon the love, compassion, service and message of San Ezekiel Moreno," she added. The chorale group from Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph bagged the P20,000 cash reward after it was declared the Grand Champion. Other winners in the singing competition and their corresponding prizes were as follows: Ist Prize Parish of the Last Supper of Our Lord - P15,000 and Holy Family Parish, 2nd Prize- P10,000. Special awards were also given to Sto. Cristo Parish , Best in Artistry and Christ the King, Best in Technical Capability which got P5,000 each. Four parish churches Our Lady of the Pillar, Five Wounds of Our Lord Parish, Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish, and St. Joseph the Worker Parish were also afforded consolation prizes and got P3,000 each. Villar said the annual competition is being done to remember San Ezekiel who has a special place in the heart of every Las Piñeros. Born in La Rioja, Spain, he served as Parish Priest of Las Piñas in 1876 and later in the different churches in the Philippines. During his stint in Las Piñas, he had shown his industry and love for its people especially when they were devastated with four huge calamities- a drought in 1876 and 1878, chicken pox surge and a big fire in 1879 which gutted down houses and establishments in the city's Poblacion. People believed then a "miracle" happened as they witnessed how the 'raging fire' stopped in the same place where San Ezekiel stood. Villar said nine years after he became a bishop, San Ezekiel was diagnosed with cancer of the palate and died August 19, 1906. "He was beatified on November 1, 1975 and he was cited as "a living example of holiness for bishops". In October 1992, he was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II. The senator and her family has built a church for San Ezekiel where his relic was preserved in the church and church's museum. Villar, ipinahayag ang mga nagwagi sa chorale singing competition; San Ezekiel Moreno, inalala Nagpamigay si Senator Cynthia Villar ng cash reward sa chorale groups na nagwagi sa Villar SIPAG Inter-Parish Chorale Competition na idinaos sa San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory, Villar Sipag compound sa Las Piñas City. Sinabi ng senador na isinagawa ang contest upang gunitain ang 175th kapanganakan ni San Ezekiel Moreno, Patron Saint ng Cancer Patients. Pinasalamatan niya ang chorale groups sa pag-awit sa San Ezekiel Moreno Hymn. "You have spoken to our hearts in a way that words alone cannot. When you sang here with the harmonization and blending of your voices and music, you have indeed created something magical," sabi ni Villar. "It is through your songs and music that we are able to relive this afternoon the love, compassion, service and message of San Ezekiel Moreno," dagdag pa niya. Ang chorale group ng Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph ang nag-uwi ng P20,000 cash nang itanghal na Grand Champion. Panalo sa Ist Prize na P15,000 ang Parish of the Last Supper of Our Lord at 2nd Prize na P10,000 ang Holy Family Parish. Binigyan ng Special awards ang Sto. Cristo Parish, Best in Artistry at Christ the King, Best in Technical Capability na tumanggap ng P5,000 bawat isa. Pinagkalooban din ng P3,000 consolation prizes ang Our Lady of the Pillar, Five Wounds of Our Lord Parish, Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish, and St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Inihayag ni Villar na ang taunang patimpalak ay bilang paggunita kay San Ezekiel na espesyal sa puso ng ng Las Pineros. Ipinanganak sa La Rioja, Spain, nagsilbi siyang Parish Priest ng Las Pinas noong 1876 at kalaunan, sa mga simbahan sa Pilipinas. Sa pamamalagi sa Las Pinas, ipinakita niya ang lubos na pagmamahal sa mga tao rito lalo na nang hagupitin ang mga Ito ng apat na malalaking kalamidad- ang tagtuyot noong 1876 at1878, malawakang chicken pox at malaking sunog noong 1879. Pinaniniwalaan ng mga nakasaksi na may himalang naganap sa sunog dahil biglang namatay ang apoy sa kinatatayuan ni San Ezekiel. Sinabi ni Villar na pagkalipas ng siyam na taon nang maging obispo, nagkaroon si San Ezekiel ng cancer of the palate at namatay August 19, 1906. "He was beatified on November 1, 1975 and he was cited as "a living example of holiness for bishops". Noong October 1992, idineklara siyang santo ni Pope John Paul II. Nagpatayo ang senador at ang kanyang pamilya ng simbahan para kay San Ezekiel kung saan naka-preserve ang kanyang relic sa museum nito.