April 17, 2023 COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER AND DANGEROUS DRUGS

ON THE VIRTUAL PRESENCE OF CONG. ARNIE TEVES

April 17, 2023

genda: P.S. Res. No. 518 - Brazen Assassination of Incumbent Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo (By: Sen. Hontiveros) At the outset, the committee sent an invitation to Cong. Arnie Teves to attend our proceedings today. He accepted our invitation with a condition that he be allowed to attend virtually. This committee is a collective body composed of its members including its officio members and for this matter, we have here the highest official of the Senate today, our Majority Leader Sen. Joel Villanueva who participated in our earlier deliberations inside the lounge. There is a unanimous agreement not to allow the virtual presence of Cong. Teves for the following reasons: Number 1, there may be legal issues that will arise as to the taking of oath as a basic requirement in taking testimonies of any resource person or witness. The whereabouts of Cong. Teves is not known or definite, thus, jurisdiction as to his oath will be taken may be questioned legally. In relation to this, the committee should have jurisdiction over his person in instances where the committee will cite him in contempt or issue a subpoena duces tecum, absent that, the committee cannot implement such order or decision. [Number 2,] The issue of observance of inter parliamentary courtesy was also mentioned with the members of this committee. Again, the members of this committee unanimously agree not to allow the virtual presence of Cong. Teves.