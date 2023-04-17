Press Release

April 17, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINA AMBASSADOR AND PH CONTINGENCY PLAN FOR 150,000 OFWS IN TAIWAN Before any contingency plan is carried out, we, as a country, must again first communicate to Beijing that their representative should not be making statements threatening our people. We heard the Chinese Ambassador's speech very clearly, so I hope he stops making excuses for his ill-advised pronouncements. My statement asking for the Palace to recall the ambassador still stands. China must observe international humanitarian law and avoid deliberately targeting civilians, especially those of a nation not involved in the threatened hostilities. And if worse comes to worst, of course, Malacañang should indeed have a contingency plan. The prospective loss of livelihood of 150,000 OFWs will have to be addressed. Our labor agencies should already have strategies in place to prepare for this scenario. We should also continue to strengthen our economic relationship with Taiwan to ensure that jobs of our OFWs are secured. Our government has rescued distressed nationals abroad many times in the past, and I know our state agencies can again come together to help our citizens in Taiwan, should danger ensue.