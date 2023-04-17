Robin Invites Tourists to Visit Cebu's Camotes Island

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is encouraging tourists to visit Cebu's Camotes Island, after visiting it last weekend upon the invitation of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Padilla took part in the activities of "Suroy Suroy Sugbo" in Camotes Island, the second phase of the provincial government's tourism flagship program.

"Tayo po ay kasamang naglilibot ngayon ng ating iginagalang na Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia para sa 'Surog Surog Sugbo 2023' dito sa Camotes Islands. Ito po ay ang ikalawang yugto na bahagi ng tourism flagship program ng Cebu Provincial Government. Tara na po at samahan nyo kaming makisaya at maglibot sa - Enchanting Camotes 2023 (I joined Gov. Garcia in 'Surog Surog Sugbo 2023' in Camotes Islands. This was the second part of the provincial government's tourism flagship program. Come and join us in visiting Enchanting Camotes 2023)," he said

He joined Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco, Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco Frasco; and Board Members Red Duterte and Mike Villamor; Tourism Undersecretary Shahlima Hofer Tamano, Assistant Secretary Verna Buensuceso and DOT Regional Directors.

Among the areas Padilla visited last weekend were the municipality of Pilar under Mayor Winky Santiago; the municipality of San Francisco under Mayor Alfredo Arquillano; the Municipality of Poro under Mayor Edgar Rama; and the Municipality of Tudela under Mayor Greman Solante.

Padilla took part in the ocular inspection of the Camotes Island Airport with Governor Garcia and General Manager Julius Garcia Neri, Jr.

Meanwhile, Padilla and the Governor visited the Bukilat Cave. He also joined the Bayle or the disco, and watched local cultural dances and activities.

Robin, Niyaya ang Turista na Dumalo sa Camotes Island sa Cebu

Niyaya ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang mga turista na dumalo sa Camotes Island sa Cebu, matapos imbitahin ni Ceby Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia na bumisita roon nitong weekend.

Si Padilla ay nakilahok sa "Suroy Suroy Sugbo" sa Camotes Island, ang ikalawang yugto ng tourism flagship program ng probinsya.

"Tayo po ay kasamang naglilibot ngayon ng ating iginagalang na Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia para sa 'Surog Surog Sugbo 2023' dito sa Camotes Islands. Ito po ay ang ikalawang yugto na bahagi ng tourism flagship program ng Cebu Provincial Government. Tara na po at samahan nyo kaming makisaya at maglibot sa - Enchanting Camotes 2023," aniya.

Kasama niya sina Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco, Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco Frasco; Board Members Red Duterte at Mike Villamor; Tourism Undersecretary Shahlima Hofer Tamano, Assistant Secretary Verna Buensuceso at mga DOT Regional Directors.

Binisita nina Padilla ang bayan ng Pilar sa ilalim ni Mayor Winky Santiago; San Francisco sa ilalim ni Mayor Alfredo Arquillano; Poro sa ilalim ni Mayor Edgar Rama; at Tudela sa ilalim ni Mayor Greman Solante.

Nakilahok din si Padilla sa ocular inspection ng Camotes Island Airport kasama si Governor Garcia at General Manager Julius Garcia Neri, Jr.

Samantala, binisita rin ni Padilla at ni Governor Garcia ang Bukilat Cave. Sumali rin si Padilla sa Bayle o disco, at nanood ng lokal na cultural dances.