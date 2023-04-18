CHIZ: FORMER DFA SEC. DEL ROSARIO A PATRIOT, MAN OF INTEGRITY

Senator Chiz Escudero on Tuesday (April 18) mourned the passing of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario as he extended his condolences to the family.

"My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of former Foreihn Secretary Albert Del Rosario," Escudero said.

"I had the opportunity of working with him during the Aquino Administration and knew him to be a man of firm integrity and patriotism," he added.

Del Rosario, who passed away today enroute to San Francisco (USA), served as the country's 25th Secretary of Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2016 under the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

He also served as Philippine Ambassador to the United States from 2001 to 2006 during the time of President Gloria Arroyo.

It was under del Rosario's term as DFA chief when the Philippines sued China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, The Netherlands for its intrusion in the country's territorial rights over the disputed West Philippine Sea.

In 2016 the arbitral tribunal has ruled in favor of the Philippines, which rejected China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea.