Press Release

April 18, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSING OF FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS SECRETARY ALBERT DEL ROSARIO My most profound condolences to the loved ones of former DFA Sec. Albert del Rosario. We have just lost an esteemed diplomat who represented our country with utmost grace, honor, and dignity. It was through Sec. Del Rosario's tutelage that the Philippines won the historic 2016 Arbitral Award, reaffirming our legitimate rights in the West Philippine Sea. This ruling has earned its place in the annals of international law, showing the world that we, a small country, can stand up to a global giant like China, in the name of our hard-won sovereignty. Sec. Del Rosario's leadership inspired in us the courage and the creativity to fight for our national interest using lawful and diplomatic means. Defending and protecting our rights in the WPS is an intergenerational battle, one we can win because of the work Sec. Del Rosario started, a work we will continue for the future of our country and our children. Sec. Del Rosario was the father of Inge, one of my good friends from high school and college. I embrace her and their family tightly on this very sad day. I have rarely met such a dignified and gentlemanly person who was also perfectly capable of fighting indefatigably for what he believed in. He preached and practiced what he called hard diplomacy. We must carry on his fight.