Poe on SC petition vs SIM Registration Law

The fate of the SIM Registration Law now rests on the collective wisdom of the magistrates of the Supreme Court.

We worked hard and fought for its passage with the aim to fend off scams and spams preying on our people, and sometimes causing them financial losses and endangering their safety.

The law has instituted adequate safeguards that will vouch for consumers' right to privacy while ensuring a safe and secure mobile use.

We respect the processes of the high court in deliberating on the petition.