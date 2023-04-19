Press Release

April 19, 2023 COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER AND DANGEROUS DRUGS

OPENING STATEMENT

April 19, 2023

Agenda: P.S. Res. No. 518 - Brazen Assassination of Incumbent Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo (By: Sen. Hontiveros) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. "There is a reign of terror in your province." These were the words I said to one of the resource persons in yesterday's hearing. From one person's story to the next, there appeared to be a discernible pattern. It seemed that the saying was once again proven to be true - violence cannot help but breed even more violence. As many of you already know, especially those who have been with us since Monday, the hearings so far have been full of testimonies difficult to accept, yesterday most of all. Mahirap para sa aking tanggapin na ang karahasang nagaganap sa probinsya ng Negros Oriental ay tila organized na. Tila may kasunduan at arrangement na ang mga masasamang loob na nasa loob din ng mga ahensya ng Provincial Government, kung paano gumawa ng krimen, kung paano pumatay, nang hindi nahuhuli. Ni hindi man lang malalaman ang pangalan. From the testimonies we heard yesterday, we heard for ourselves how violence in the Province appears to have taken both small-scale and large-scale forms. Large-scale, in the sense that public officials like Miguel Dungog, Sherwin Lee Diangco's father "Biyok", and Governor Roel Degamo get gunned down, sometimes even in broad daylight, and even in their own homes. Mga journalist din ay walang kawala, tulad ng tatay ni Ella Bernadette Sistoso, at ng asawa ni Juanita Generoso. Ngunit meron ding small-scale violence. These were the seemingly little rejections, seemingly minor acts of omission. Kung paano hindi tinulungan ang anak ni Ginang Gina Palma dahil sinabi diumano ng pulis na "day off" niya. Kung paano, ayon sa kwento ng kanyang ama, hindi binigyang pansin si Juwim Estiñoso nang pumunta siya sa kapulisan dahil nakatanggap na siya ng banta sa kanyang buhay. "Guniguni mo lang yan." At ngayon, pinaslang nga si Juwim, at tila nakalimutan na raw ni Police Staff Sgt. Renevic Rizaldo ang paglapit ni Juwim sa kanya. At paano nangyari na naiba ang pangalan ng suspek sa pamamaril kina Anthony Jason Ong at Sandy Tinguha? On the surface, a minor detail, but reveals a complex and wrongful oversight. For every single time that we in government have refused to assist, or even listen, at the very least, to those who come to us for help, or for those times that we helped in the covering up of someone else's crime - they may seem like small acts of rejection, but taken together, they are grave acts of violence. They are acts of injustice, plain and simple. Ngayong araw naman, pakikinggan natin ang Department of Justice upang magbigay ng mga update tungkol sa mga mga nai-file nang kaso sa Negros Oriental. Magbibigay rin ang PNP ng mga report tungkol kay Alex Mayagma, na pinangalanan sa kaso ng tatay ni Ella Sistoso, tungkol din sa pagpatay kang Councilor Tonton Melodia, at report din tungkol sa kaso ng journalist na si Dindo Generoso, kung saan ang mga suspek ay mga miyembro ng PNP. Pakikinggan din natin si Mayor Janice Degamo - ano nga ba ang relasyon nitong mga nabigyan ng quarry permit noong 2022, na isiniwalat ni Governor Degamo, at ng mga suspek sa kaso ni Dindo Generoso? Quoting Mayor Janice Degamo in her opening statement yesterday: the culture of violence and silence have to end. I agree, wholeheartedly. Violence can only persist in silence, which means a refusal to stay silent is one sure step to address violence, whatever form it may take. And at this point I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Negros Oriental. Maraming salamat sa inyo, sa inyong pasensya at pagtitiwala. Salamat sa inyong katatagan at tibay ng loob. When the price to pay for telling your story might be your very own life, it is easier to turn your back on this story and stay silent. But I thank you for your courage. This courage to hold on to one's integrity is what we will all need to put an end to this reign of terror. Padayon 'ta. Kauban ninyo ang inyong Senado sa pagkab-ot sa kamatuoran ug hustisya. Daghang salamat ka ninyong tanan.