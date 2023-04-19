Tolentino seeks postponement of Barangay, SK polls in Negros Oriental

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino is pushing for the postponement of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Oriental amidst current peace and order situation in said province.

Tolentino made the proposal during the continuation of the inquiry of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Wednesday in connection with the recent assassination of former Governor Roel Degamo as well other pending violence-related cases in Negros Oriental.

"Kung sasang-ayunan niyo po ako—of course, this is with the concurrence of other colleagues and the Commission on Elections—i-postpone po natin ang Barangay (and SK) elections sa Negros Oriental... Kung i-postpone po iyon magkakaroon ng mas malakas na momentum ang ating peacekeeping forces. Pagkatapos ng ibang trabaho, mame-maintain 'yung law and order sa Negros Oriental," said Tolentino.

Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, warned that the present political atmosphere in Negros Oriental may lead to further chaos, especially if the Barangay and SK polls should proceed in the province this coming last week of October.

The lawmaker from Cavite asked the leadership of the Senate panel chaired by Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa to once again invite, in the next scheduled hearing, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia in connection with the proposal.

Degamo's widow, Pamplona town Mayor Janice Degamo, welcomed the proposition made by Tolentino, saying that it will definitely help pacify the current political climate in her province.

Tolentino earlier asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to set-up a Special Prosecution Task Force in Negros Oriental which will help hasten the progress of violence-related cases pending before various trial courts in the said province.