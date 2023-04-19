Senator Mark Villar files bill expanding Philhealth coverage for all Mental Health Disorders

Senator Mark A. Villar has filed Senate Bill No. 2062 also known as An Act Expanding Philhealth Coverage to Include Benefit Package to All Mental Health Disorders.

"We should not set aside mental health disorders, it's affecting a lot of Filipinos. In fact, according to the Department of Health there are around 3.6 million Filipinos facing mental health issues." Villar explained

A recently published study by the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative Resilient Communities Program reported that costly treatments and services are the top barriers to accessing mental health care in the Philippines.

In line with this, the bill seeks to expand Philhealth coverage, which will include a benefit package for all mental health disorders. The benefit package shall cover emergency services, psychiatric and neurological services, and mental health gap action program.

"We are pushing for a benefit package para hindi na isipin ng mga kababayan natin ang gastos sa pag papagamot. Nararapat lamang na mabigyan natin sila ng suporta para maibsan ang kanilang pinagdadaanan" Villar said.

Non-member parents of minors suffering from mental health disorders may also avail of the said package from Philhealth.

"Mental health is equally important as physical health. It is a fundamental aspect of our overall well-being. We filed this bill to normalize seeking help for mental health disorders and to break the stigma that comes with it. By recognizing and prioritizing mental health, we can create a healthier, happier, and more inclusive society for Filipinos, especially the youth" Villar said.