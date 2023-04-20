Press Release

April 20, 2023 Cebu gets province-wide assistance through Cayetano's public service programs Throughout the week of April 17 to 19, hundreds of Cebuanos from all over the province received generous help from the Office of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano through his various public service programs covering medical, livelihood, and educational needs. At the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), more than 400 patients' hospital bills, laboratory fees, and medication were paid for by Cayetano through his partnership with the DOH Medical Assistance to Indigents Patients Program (DOH-MAIPP). The senator's team set up medical assistance desks at the VSMMC on April 17 and 18, 2023 to help admitted patients who were dealing with various health concerns such as cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, thyroid problems, respiratory disease, diabetes, pregnancy, mental health, and dental problems. Teresita Lanticse, one of the patient-beneficiaries suffering from Type II Diabetes, expressed gratitude for the medical assistance she received from the senator. "Magpasalamat ako kasi magkano rin ang mga laboratory test ko, minsan umaabot ng P4,000 plus kaya makakatulong talaga ito," Lanticse, who is from Barangay Basak, San Nicolas in Cebu City, said. Some of the patient-beneficiaries were children, including a 6-month old baby boy with cleft palate who is due for operation and a 4-year old boy diagnosed with heart disease and had undergone surgery at the Philippine Heart Center last year. To ensure their speedy recovery, both patients were given ample medical assistance and received support for their future operations should they be needing additional assistance. A youth leader from Cebu, who was shot in the eye by a drug addict last week, was also given medical assistance in the form of hospital bill payment. Most of the patients helped by Cayetano's office hailed from different parts of Cebu Province as well as from Bohol, Lanao del Norte, and Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte. The medical caravan was done in partnership with the DOH Center for Health Development Region 7. Meanwhile for Cayetano's livelihood program Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK), the senator's team touch based with six groups from Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cordova to check on their status post-pandemic. The six PTK groups had previously received seed capital in multiple tranches from the program so they can help their members grow their small businesses and provide cash aid to members during crises. The groups visited were Cebu Coalition United Market Vendors Association (Cebu City),) Maguikay Settlers Homeowners Association Retail Store Owners (Mandaue City), Cordova Market Vendors Association (Cordova), BasGun TODA, Basak Kababay-an, and Maribago Public Market Association (Lapu-Lapu City). Regarding educational assistance, Cayetano's office also extended help to 112 elementary to college students who were victims as well of a fire incident in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City. This assistance was meant to help them continue with their studies. A medical desk was also set up to check on the health of the student-beneficiaries. The handover of assistance was done on April 19, 2023 at Barangay Looc Gym in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 7 and in partnership with Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon. ### Cebu, nakatanggap ng malawakang tulong mula sa mga programa ni Cayetano Mula April 17 hanggang 19, napagkalooban ng tulong ang daan-daang mga Cebuano mula sa opisina ni Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano sa pamamagitan ng kanyang public service programs para sa pangangailangang medikal, kabuhayan, at edukasyon. Sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), sinagot ni Cayetano ang hospital bills, laboratory fees, at medication ng higit 400 na naka-admit na pasyente sa pakikipagtulungan ng senador sa DOH Medical Assistance to Indigents Patients Program (DOH-MAIPP). Nitong April 17 at 18, naghanda ang opisina ng senador ng medical assistance desks upang tulungan ang mga naka-admit na mga pasyente na dumadaing ng iba-ibang karamdaman tulad ng cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, thyroid problems, respiratory disease, diabetes, pregnancy, mental health, at problema sa ngipin. Nagpahayag ng pasasalamat si Teresita Lanticse, isa sa mga beneficiary na may Type II Diabetes, para sa medical assistance na natanggap niya mula sa senador. "Magpasalamat ako kasi magkano rin ang mga laboratory test ko, minsan umaabot ng P4,000 plus kaya makakatulong talaga ito," sabi ni Lanticse na mula sa Barangay Basak, San Nicolas sa Cebu City. Ilan sa mga beneficiary ay mga bata, kabilang ang isang anim na buwang gulang na sanggol na lalaki na may cleft palate na dapat operahan, at isang apat na taong gulang na batang lalaki na may sakit sa puso at naoperahan na sa Philippine Heart Center noong nakaraang taon. Upang mapabilis ang kanilang paggaling, binigyan ang dalawang pasyente ng sapat na tulong-medikal at suporta para sa kanilang mga operasyon kung kinakailangan nila ng karagdagang tulong. Sinagot din ni Cayetano ang hospital bill ng isang youth leader mula Cebu na nabaril sa mata ng isang drug addict noong nakaraang linggo. Karamihan sa mga pasyente na natulungan ng opisina ni Cayetano ay mula sa iba't-ibang bahagi ng probinsya ng Cebu, pati na sa Bohol, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur at Zamboanga del Norte. Ginawa ang medical caravan sa pakikipagtulungan kasama ang DOH Center for Health Development Region 7. Samantala, para sa livelihood program ni Cayetano na Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK), binalikan ng opisina ng senador ang anim na grupo mula sa Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, at Cordova upang alamin ang kanilang kondisyon pagkatapos ng pandemya. Nakatanggap ang anim na PTK groups ng puhunan mula sa programa upang matulungan nila ang kanilang mga miyembro na mapalago ang kanilang maliliit na negosyo at magbigay ng tulong na pera sa mga miyembro sa panahon ng krisis. Ang mga grupong binisita ay ang Cebu Coalition United Market Vendors Association (Cebu City),) Maguikay Settlers Homeowners Association Retail Store Owners (Mandaue City), Cordova Market Vendors Association (Cordova), BasGun TODA, Basak Kababay-an, at Maribago Public Market Association (Lapu-Lapu City). Sa educational assistance naman, nagbigay ng tulong ang opisina ni Cayetano para sa 112 estudyante mula elementary hanggang college na naging biktima ng sunog sa Barangay Looc sa Mandaue City. Ipinaabot itong tulong upang mapagpatuloy nila ang kanilang pag-aaral. Naghanda rin ng isang medical desk para tingnan ang kalagayan ng mga student-beneficiary. Ginawa ang pamimigay ng educational assistance nitong April 19 sa Barangay Looc Gym sa pakikipag-ugnayan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 7 at pakikipagtulungan ni Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon.