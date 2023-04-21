Message of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on the Occasion of Eid'l Fitr 2023

In celebration of Eid'l Fitr, I extend my warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters, and recognize their contributions to our country's development. Your steadfast dedication to your faith, culture, and traditions enriches the fabric of our society. May this occasion bring us closer to each other and promote understanding and unity among us.

As author of Republic Act 9177 or the Act Declaring the First Day of Shawwal, the Tenth Month of the Islamic Calendar, a National Holiday for the Observance of Eid'l Fitr, I am proud to have been part of its passage into law. This measure recognizes the significance of Eid'l Fitr and acknowledges the important role of our Muslim brothers and sisters in our country's history and identity.

Let us continue to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous Philippines, where all religions and cultures are respected and celebrated. Eid Mubarak!