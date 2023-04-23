Lapid donates P30M to Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center

Sen. Lito Lapid recently donated P30 million to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center in Tondo, Manila, for the expansion of its Infectious Diseases Unit. The unit could accommodate 40 patients and is fully airconditioned.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan as well as officials and staff of the hospital expressed their gratitude to Lapid who vowed to provide medical assistance to indigent patients in Manila.

"Kung ano pa ang maibibigay kong tulong sa mga taga-Maynila at ibang probinsya, ipagbigay-alam lang sa aking opisina upang agad na aming aksyunan sa abot ng aking makakaya," Lapid said.

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center was established on April 30, 1998 under the leadership of former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim. One of the six (6) charity hospitals in the Manila with a bed capacity of 100 beds, the hospital became fully operational in 1999 and was the fourth hospital built in Manila. It is accessible to the city's most depressed and populated areas.