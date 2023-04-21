Senator Lito Lapid formally opened to the public the newly built Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center in Tondo, Manila last Friday, April 21, 2023.

Even on holidays, Sen. Lapid worked for indigent Filipinos who do not have money to pay for the hospital.

Sen. Lapid allocated P30M to the DPWH for the construction of the Infectious Diseases Unit located at the seventh floor of the hospital. The fully air-conditioned unit can accommodate up to 40 patients.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, doctors and nurses are all grateful to Sen. Lapid for giving importance on the health of Manileños and from other provinces.

Sen. Lapid promised he will continue to provide medical assistance and aid to poor countrymen who cannot afford treatment in private hospitals.

"Kung ano pa ang maibibigay kong tulong sa mga taga-Maynila at ibang probinsya, ipagbigay-alam lang sa aking opisina upang agad na aming aksyunan sa abot ng aking makakaya," Lapid said.

The Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center was established on April 30, 1998 under the leadership of former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, one of the six (6) charity hospitals in the City and has a capacity of 100 beds.