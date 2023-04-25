Press Release

April 25, 2023 Cayetano renews push for free maintenance medicine, daily skills training for kasambahays In line with the celebration of Labor Day on May 1, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday renewed his push for the passage of the proposed Enhanced Kasambahay Act to provide additional rights and benefits for all domestic workers in the country. Cayetano said if approved, Senate Bill No. 299 will entitle all kasambahay to a paid study period of at least an hour per day for their continuing alternative or skills education. The independent senator also proposed that the government create a practical module specific for the alternative learning of kasambahays, which shall be handled by a special committee to be named 'Kasambahay Education Inter-Agency Committee.' The Committee will also make internet-enabled devices accessible to all kasambahays to ensure their continued learning. "We want to reduce social inequalities by allowing our kasambahays to self-improvement learning, para naman hindi sila habangbuhay na stuck sila sa pagiging kasambahay," Cayetano said. The senator also wants the local government unit (LGU) of the domestic workers' respective workplaces to provide them with free maintenance medicine for chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma, tuberculosis, and others that will be determined by the Department of Health (DOH). The medicines, which will be covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), will be delivered to the recipients on a monthly or quarterly basis. Cayetano lamented how the average monthly salary of the very workers whose "role in the basic unit of our society is very vital" remains at P4,141, making it difficult for them to access other social services to help them find better opportunities. "As of November 2021, the minimum wage for kasambahays ranges from as high as P5,000 in the National Capital Region to as low as P2,000 in Region XI," he said in the bill's Explanatory Note. "Developing a more comprehensive measure for the welfare of our kasambahays will enable them to maintain good health conditions and help upskill their potential," he added. Cayetano muling itinulak ang pamimigay ng libreng maintenance medicine, daily skills training para sa mga kasambahay Bilang paggunita ng Labor Day sa May 1, muling itinulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano noong Martes ang pagpasa sa panukalang Enhanced Kasambahay Act upang dagdagan ang mga karapatan at benepisyo para sa lahat ng kasambahay sa bansa. Ayon kay Cayetano, kapag naaprubahan ang Senate Bill No. 299, magkakaroon ng karapatan ang mga kasambahay na maglaan ng hindi bababa sa isang oras araw-araw para sa alternative learning o skills education. Ituturing itong "compensable working hour" o kasama sa magiging sweldo ng kasambahay. Iminungkahi rin ng independent senator na bumuo ang gobyerno ng praktikal na module para mismo sa alternative education ng mga kasambahay, na hahawakan ng isang espesyal na komite na tatawaging 'Kasambahay Education Inter-Agency Committee.' Kasama rin sa magiging tungkulin ng Kasambahay Education Inter-Agency Committee na bigyan ng access ang mga kasambahay sa mga internet-enabled na gadget upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy ang kanilang magiging pag-aaral. "We want to reduce social inequalities by allowing our kasambahays to self-improvement learning, para naman hindi sila habangbuhay na stuck sila sa pagiging kasambahay," ani Cayetano. Nais din ng senador na atasan ang mga lokal na pamahalaang nakakasakop sa pinagtatrabahuhan ng kasambahay na bigyan ng libreng maintenance medicine para sa iba't ibang karamdaman kabilang na ang diabetes, hypertension, asthma, tuberculosis, na ihahatid mismo sa kanila buwan-buwan o kada-apat na buwan. Ang mga bibilhing gamot ay sasagutin ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). Diin ni Cayetano, nananatili sa P4,141 ang karaniwang buwanang suweldo ng mga kasambahay sa bansa kahit pa ang kanilang "role in the basic unit of our society is very vital". Aniya, hindi nito kayang punan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga kasambahay sa pagpapagamot at sa pag-aaral na makakatulong sana sa paghanap nila ng mas magagandang oportunidad. "As of November 2021, the minimum wage for kasambahays ranges from as high as P5,000 in the National Capital Region to as low as P2,000 in Region XI," aniya sa Explanatory Note ng panukalang batas. "Developing a more comprehensive measure for the welfare of our kasambahays will enable them to maintain good health conditions and help upskill their potential," dagdag niya.