STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON EXTENDED DEADLINE OF SIM REGISTRATION

It's lamentable that only 49.31% of the 168 million subscribers have complied with the law. We're hoping that in the next 90 days, the 100% target registration will be met.

Isang malaking katanungan ay kung bakit mababa ang bilang ng mga tumatalima sa batas na ito. Base sa nakalap ko na impormasyon, hindi user-friendly ang proseso sa mga prepaid subscribers samantalang marami rin ang nagrereklamo sa kawalan ng internet connection o pagiging inaccessible ng registration sites na nagiging balakid sa kanilang pagrehistro

In the next 90 days, telcos should undertake the necessary actions to make the registration procedure fuss-free. No amount of information dissemination will work if the mobile network carriers will not address the concerns of the general public.

Pundits will always have their say against this law but the majority will agree with me that the benefits of registered SIM outweigh the perceived threats or danger to people's lives and public order. From the time RA 11934 was signed into law in October last year, the number of spam and scam text messages received daily by every mobile phone subscriber, myself included, reduced significantly or was almost nil.

The purpose of enacting this law is to deter illegal acts aided by SMS technology and help law enforcers track down the perpetrators. Only the privacy of criminals will be compromised by the SIM registration law. Wala ng manghahangas na makapanloko sa text dahil mabibisto sila kapag rehistrado ang SIM.

*Sen. Jinggoy is co-author and co-sponsor of SIM Registration Act in the Senate