Press Release

April 25, 2023 Gatchalian urges Filipinos in Sudan to establish contact with Philippine Embassy in Cairo Senator Win Gatchalian urged distressed Filipinos in Sudan to get in touch with the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt for their immediate repatriation amid heightened hostilities in the African nation. Gatchalian also said that Filipinos based in the Philippines who have immediate relatives and loved ones in Sudan should convince their respective family members in the war-torn country to seek assistance from the embassy. The DFA earlier said that there are around 400 Filipinos recorded in Sudan. "The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers should exert all efforts in locating Filipinos in Sudan and ensure their safety and wellbeing as they await the Philippine government in bringing them home," Gatchalian said. The senator made the call following the issuance of an advisory by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for Filipinos in Sudan to establish contact with the Philippine Embassy in Cairo so that they can be included in the country's repatriation efforts. While all airports in Sudan have remained closed, one option is through land travel from Khartoum to Cairo and then fly from Cairo to Manila. Gatchalian estimated that repatriating 400 Filipinos would cost the government P34 million to P46 million. A land travel to Cairo also entails an additional budgetary cost of about P23 million for a 2-day subsistence allowance for the repatriates, according to Gatchalian. Under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has a budget allocation of P1.259 billion for the "protection and promotion of welfare of overseas Filipinos." On the other hand, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), an attached agency of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), has a repatriation budget which is sourced from employers' contributions. As of end-2021, the value of the OWWA fund was at P1.40 billion. According to news updates, more than 500 Filipinos in Sudan have sent messages to embassy officials seeking government's help for their repatriation and that Filipinos living in the area could sum up to 700, mostly undocumented. Gatchalian hinikayat ang mga Pilipino sa Sudan na makipag-ugnayan sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Cairo Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga Pilipino na nasa Sudan na makipag-ugnayan sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Cairo, Egypt para sa kanilang agarang pag-uwi sa Pilipinas sa gitna ng tumataas na labanan sa nasabing bansa. Sinabi rin ni Gatchalian na dapat kumbinsihin ng mga Pilipinong nakabase sa Pilipinas ang kanilang mga kaanak at mahal sa buhay na nasa Sudan na humingi ng tulong sa embahada. Nauna nang sinabi ng DFA na nasa 400 na mga pinoy ang rehistrado sa Sudan. "Kailangang matunton ng Department of Foreign Affairs at Department of Migrant Workers ay ang mga Pilipino sa Sudan at tiyakin ang kanilang kaligtasan habang hinihintay nila ang pagpapa-uwi sa kanila ng gobyerno," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ginawa ng senador ang panawagan kasunod ng pagpapalabas ng isang advisory ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) para sa mga pinoy na nasa Sudan na makipag-ugnayan sa Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Cairo upang sila ay maisama sa repatriation efforts ng pamahalaan. Habang ang lahat ng paliparan sa Sudan ay nananatiling sarado, ang isang paraan para makalabas sa Sudan ay sa pamamagitan ng land travel mula Khartoum hanggang Cairo at pagkatapos ay lumipad mula Cairo patungong Maynila. Tinataya ni Gatchalian na ang pagpapauwi sa 400 na Pilipino ay aabutin ng P34 milyon hanggang P46 milyon. Bukod dito, kailangan din ng karagdagang budget para sa pagkain at lodging na nasa humigit-kumulang P23 milyon para sa inaasahang dalawang araw na subsistence allowance ng mga repatriates, ayon kay Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng 2023 General Appropriations Act, ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ay may budget allocation na P1.259 billion para sa "protection and promotion of welfare of overseas Filipinos." Ang Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) naman, isang attached agency ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), ay may repatriation budget na nagmumula sa mga kontribusyon ng mga employer. Sa pagtatapos ng 2021, ang halaga ng pondo ng OWWA ay umabot na sa P1.40 bilyon. Ayon sa pinakahuling mga balita, mahigit 500 na Pilipino sa Sudan ang nagpadala na ng kanilang mensahe sa mga opisyal ng embahada na humihingi ng tulong sa gobyerno para sa kanilang repatriation. Sinasabing maaaring umabot pa ng hanggang 700 ang mga pinoy na nasa Sudan at karamihan ay undocumented.