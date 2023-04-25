LAPID URGES STUDENTS TO SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDUCATION DURING PAMPANGA SCHOOL BLDG INAUGURATION

Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid encouraged students to make the most of their opportunity to study for a brighter future during the inauguration of a 5-storey school building at Don Honorio Ventura State University in Apalit, Pampanga early on Tuesday, April 25.

Senator Lapid, who requested the funding for this project from Okada Foundation and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), urged young students not to let their chance to study slip by while their parents are working hard to support their education.

Reflecting on his own experience, Lapid shared, "Kung may DHVSU noong araw, baka nakatapos din ako ng pag-aaral sa kolehiyo."

Due to the hardships his family faced at the time, Senator Lapid was only able to complete high school.

He also emphasized that students should take advantage of the time their parents are putting into their education.

"Pag pinag aral kayo ng mga magulang nyo, samantalahin nyo. Wag nyo po hahayaan na sisikat ang araw at lulubog na wala kayong natututunan. Kahit kelan hindi na muling maibabalik kapag lumipas na ang araw na ito," the senator from Pampanga added.

Dr. Enrique Baking, President of DHVSU, students, and local government officials from Apalit, Pampanga expressed their appreciation to Senator Lapid and Okada Foundation Inc.

Meanwhile, James Lorenzana, President of Okada Foundation Inc., added that this is the first academic building they have funded and that the foundation allocated a budget of P50 million for its construction.

TSANSA NA MAG-ARAL, 'WAG SAYANGIN NG MGA ESTUDYANTE, AYON KAY SEN. LAPID

Hinikayat ni Senador Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid ang mga estudyante na samantalahin ang pagkakataon na mag-aral para sa maganda nilang kinabukasan.

Ginawa ng Senador ang pahayag sa kanyang talumpati sa inagurasyon ng 5-storey school building sa Don Honorio Ventura State University sa Apalit, Pampanga ngayong Martes.

Sinabi ni Lapid na hindi dapat sayangin ng mga kabataang estudyante ang tsansa habang may panahon at pinagsisikapan ng kanilang mga magulang na mag-aral.

"Kung may DHVSU noong araw, baka nakatapos din ako ng pag-aaral sa kolehiyo," ayon kay Lapid.

Si Sen. Lapid ay nakatapos lang ng High School dahil sa hirap ng buhay ng kanilang pamilya noon.

"Pag pinag aral kayo ng mga magulang nyo, samantalahin nyo. Wag nyo po hahayaan na sisikat ang araw at lulubog na wala kayong natututunan. Kahit kelan hindi na muling maibabalik kapag lumipas na ang araw na ito," diin ni Lapid.

Todo pasalamat naman sa Senador at sa Okada Foundation Inc. sina Dr. Enrique Baking, President ng DHVSU, mga estudyante at local government officials ng Apalit, Pampanga.

Sinabi naman ni James Lorenzana, President ng Okada Foundation Inc. na ito ang kauna-unahang gusaling pampaaralan na pinondohan nila

Naglaan anya ang foundation ng P50-M pondo para maipatayo ang academic building na ito.